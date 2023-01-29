The Jan. 25 front-page article “House GOP puts ‘3rd rails’ on table” didn’t mention a major element in this nation’s fiscal problem. The article dwelled exclusively on extreme Republican ideas for reducing Medicare and Social Security, thus allowing the far-right agenda to dominate what should be a much broader conversation. The missing element, of course, was revenue. It will not be possible to address our looming debts by exclusively cutting spending.
The article didn’t mention, for example, the effort by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) to get Congress to remove the income cap, which would lead to collecting billions more in Social Security taxes. That alone would extend the program’s viability by years.
The truth is that Republicans refuse to vote for any tax increase, even one that affects only higher-income people and is virtually painless politically.
Republicans simply want to dismantle vital programs such as Social Security and Medicare, Medicaid and Obamacare. That ideological goal is their central aim, not debt reduction.
Larry Carson, Columbia