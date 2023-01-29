A woman in Florida was charged recently with killing her terminally ill husband at his request to end his suffering. This happened one day after a subcommittee of the Virginia Senate voted against legislation that would have allowed physicians to follow the practice now permitted in 10 states and D.C. to prescribe medication to end peacefully the life of terminally ill patients.
I have Stage 4 pancreatic cancer, which is a disease with almost no survivors. I’ve seen friends die from cancer in excruciating pain and fear that fate for myself. There will come a time when death is a certainty, and when that time comes, I want to die with dignity. Although I’ve lived in Virginia most of my life, our laws mean I will have to leave my home and move to another state to die without suffering. More than 70 percent of Virginians support the proposed Medical Aid in Dying legislation, but our elected officials consistently refuse to pass it.
We need to vote out legislators who defy the wishes of their constituents so that people are not charged with first-degree murder for alleviating the suffering of a dying loved one. Despite compelling testimony at a Virginia Senate hearing (including from me), legislators voted almost on straight-party lines to deny this bill. This should not be a political issue but one based on compassion for those suffering.
Barbara Green, Falls Church
The writer is a volunteer for Compassion & Choices.