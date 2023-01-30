Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

But the relationship between the United States’ most innovative manufacturer and the world’s second-largest economy is far too important to go south. The rewards for Apple, and its preternaturally-calm CEO, Tim Cook, in staying close to China are considerable. For the Chinese, the reverse is just as true.

It is impossible to overstate how important China is to Cook. No U.S. business executive has so completely equated his company’s success with China’s since Goldman Sachs boss Henry Paulson (later treasury secretary under President George W. Bush) ferried back and forth to China for years. That shuttling helped Goldman established an early foothold in China for a wholly-owned, American investment bank.

Cook journeyed back and forth to China repeatedly as Apple’s top supply-chain executive before succeeding Steve Jobs as CEO in 2011. Denigrated at the time as a numbers cruncher who could never replace his genius predecessor, Cook instead has pulled off the unusual feat of projecting a kind of woke coolness in the United States while artfully avoiding any criticism, ever, of authorities in China. Apple’s presence in China took root far better than other U.S. companies in the People’s Republic of China.

He told me, for example, during an onstage conference in 2017 in Guangzhou, China, that as an American he strongly believed in freedom. “But I also know that every country in the world decides their laws and regulations,” he added, a well-worn and well-understood sop to his Chinese government partners. Cook was simultaneously playing to Donald Trump in a fare-thee-well, enabling Apple to avoid getting caught up in the most bruising of the former president’s tariffs against China.

The result is that, despite recent speed bumps, Apple is the rare U.S. company that has been left to go about its business of making and selling things in China. That has unfolded even as Beijing fenced in other national-champion business leaders such as Alibaba’s Jack Ma and any number of property developers. In 2021, Apple’s sales jumped 70 percent in “Greater China” — which includes Hong Kong and Taiwan — more than double its growth rate elsewhere in the world.

The coronavirus might have upended that arrangement. Violent protests at a locked-down manufacturing plant in Zhengzhou owned by Apple’s factory-for-hire partner Foxconn, halted production in November, hitting Apple’s overall business. The disruption was so bad that Apple, which typically says as little as possible about its operations, warned investors of its diminished capacity. It also accelerated plans to increase production outside China, notably in Vietnam and India. Words and images from the strife at the facility, widely known as “iPhone City,” went viral and reportedly played a significant role in prompting a policy shift by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Apple’s China business means as much to authorities in Beijing as it does to executives in Cupertino, Calif. The Zhengzhou shutdown, while temporary, inflicted meaningful pain on China’s economy and portended far worse. Apple’s investment of capital and technical know-how in China has had positive ripple effects throughout the economy. The presence of hundreds of thousands of Foxconn workers (and other Apple employees) — plus the multiplier effect from their suppliers — help explain why Xi recognizes in Apple the foreign golden goose for what it is.

Apple has been mum on its China status since November, but word from the country is that the public health debacle notwithstanding, its factories are humming once again. Mary E. Lovely, an economist and China scholar at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, met in Washington in early January with a visiting delegation of Chinese academics. “They said covid is going like wildfire but that factories are not having trouble,” she says.

Apple will reports earnings on Feb. 2, and Cook likely will give an update on production in China. He’ll probably avoid the near-existential topic of Apple’s future in China. The manufacturing shifts to India and Vietnam have been long underway and are as much about penetrating new markets (India) and lowering labor costs (Vietnam) as fleeing the PRC. Also, neither country can handle the volume or high-end componentry that China can provide, meaning Apple couldn’t abandon China even if it wanted to do so.

For now, Apple is linked inextricably to a country that clamps down one moment on entire industries, such as internet platforms, and then says it is committed to entrepreneurialism and foreign investment. For Cook, that means his company’s future depends partly on which version of Chinese rulers show up going forward. If the economy-reforming promoters of growth carry the day, Apple thrives. If the militarily aggressive regime that abuses human rights and the rule of law prevails, all bets are off.

I have no inkling whether Cook is a fan of roller coasters. Either way, he and his $2-trillion-plus company are in for a hell of a ride.

