It is engineering, as well as changes in individual behavior, that helped reduce car crash deaths in previous decades. We created crumple zones, changed road designs and implemented air bags. Over the past decade, nearly two-thirds of gun deaths have been suicides; a significant portion of gun crimes are committed with stolen or trafficked firearms. Nothing but the bounds of creativity and the will of manufacturers stops us from developing guns that people cannot use on themselves or when they are stolen. This problem is too important not to solve with blockchain, biometrics, privacy safeguards and other marvelous feats of engineering.