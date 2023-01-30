Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Supreme Court’s decision overruling the constitutional right to abortion didn’t remove courts from deciding abortion cases. It merely changed the terms of the debate. Right now, nothing is more front and center than competing efforts to eliminate or expand access to abortion medications. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight Abortions conducted through a two-drug protocol now account for more than half of abortions in this country, a development that has transformed the abortion landscape, especially in the aftermath of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

But a lawsuit filed in federal court in Texas seeks a nationwide ban on using mifepristone, one of the two drugs, although the Food and Drug Administration first approved the medication as safe and effective for that purpose in 2000. This could produce chaos, at least in the short term.

Meanwhile, two other federal lawsuits filed last week attempt to leverage the FDA’s approval of mifepristone to block states from imposing additional hurdles to obtaining the medication — or, more boldly, to require that mifepristone remain available even in states with abortion bans.

Under ordinary circumstances, the Texas lawsuit would be laughed out of court. Instead, it’s being greeted with anxiety among abortion rights advocates because the judge hearing the case — not by accident, but through careful selection of venue — is Trump-appointee Matthew Kacsmaryk.

Previously deputy general counsel of the First Liberty Institute, a conservative religious rights group, Kacsmaryk called homosexuality “disordered,” described being transgender as a “delusion,” and criticized Roe v. Wade. On the bench, Kacsmaryk has overturned Biden administration efforts to protect transgender individuals (twice) and ruled that the federally funding family planning program violates a parent’s “fundamental right to control and direct the upbringing of his minor children.” And note: This is a judge who is not shy about imposing nationwide injunctions to enforce his conclusions.

The Alliance Defending Freedom, a conservative group that filed the Texas case, argues that “the FDA failed America’s women and girls when it chose politics over science and approved chemical abortion drugs for use in the United States” because the agency “disregarded the substantial evidence that chemical abortion drugs cause more complications than even surgical abortions.”

This is bunk — even if the antiabortion groups bringing the case have standing to challenge the FDA, and so long after the fact. In reality, as the Biden administration told Kacsmaryk in court papers filed earlier this month, the FDA found “no difference in major adverse events” between medical and surgical abortions and that “serious complications with mifepristone are rare.”

A court ruling banning mifepristone might not survive — and there are questions about whether the law governing the FDA’s authority would allow Kacsmaryk to impose such an action nationwide. But reversing Kacsmaryk would be up to the conservative-dominated U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit.

“We are very worried, and everyone in this room should be prepared for a reality where in a few weeks or months the whole country loses access to a regimen of medication abortion,” University of Pittsburgh law professor Greer Donley said at a conference on reproductive rights after Dobbs at Boston University’s law school last week.

The two lawsuits filed last week take the opposite approach, seeking to use the FDA’s approval to protect access to mifepristone. North Carolina still permits abortion, but it imposes more restrictions on access to mifepristone than the FDA requirement. Under the state’s rules, only a doctor can dispense the medication, it must be provided in person, and then only in a specially certified facility after mandatory counseling and a 72-hour waiting period.

The case, brought on behalf of a local physician, argues that “there is no room for North Carolina to impose additional restrictions and specific conditions for use that FDA … concluded are unwarranted and inappropriate.”

A much more far-reaching lawsuit was filed by GenBioPro, which manufactures a generic version of mifepristone, against West Virginia, which bans nearly all abortions. The suit, brought by Democracy Forward, a liberal public interest group, claims that the FDA’s approval of mifepristone preempts West Virginia from preventing its use, and that it violates the Supremacy Clause and the Commerce Clause for the state to prohibit mifepristone.

“The Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs did not displace Congress’s and FDA’s roles in protecting the public health by deciding whether drugs are safe and effective, determining which precautions — if any — are necessary to ensure a drug’s safe use, and ensuring safe and effective drugs are available to the public,” the suit asserts.

The lawsuit’s backers point to a 2014 case in which Massachusetts tried to prevent a new FDA-approved opioid from being dispensed in the state, arguing that it was too susceptible to abuse. A federal judge ruled in favor of the FDA, saying that if the state “were able to countermand the FDA’s determinations and substitute its own requirements, it would undermine the FDA’s ability to make drugs available to promote and protect the public health.”

It seems like a reach to stretch that precedent to this circumstance. The FDA approved mifepristone as a safe and effective abortion method; it didn’t tell states whether to allow abortions, and they had no choice about whether to do so at the time.

A court that announced it was returning the abortion issue to states isn’t likely to discover that half the nation’s abortions have to be allowed after all. But a court — or a single judge — who yanks a drug from its long-approved use would be committing the truly radical act.

