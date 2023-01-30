Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Regarding the Jan. 27 news article “DeSantis appointees face skeptical crowd at New College of Florida”: Teachers, researchers and practitioners in the humanities and social sciences around the country are deeply troubled by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s (R) appointment of six trustees to the New College of Florida. These trustees are ideologically motivated, and their only apparent interest in the institution is political. This appears to be nothing more than an orchestrated attack on academic integrity.

The new trustees aim to fix something that is not the least bit broken. The board of trustees has a responsibility to preserve and protect the institution’s reputation by helping support and protect its mission, not tear it down in the name of an ideological flavor of the month that barely conceals political ambition. This repressive, alarming ideological agenda must stop. The New College Board of Trustees should continue to preserve, protect and promote the pursuit of knowledge and the free exchange of ideas.

Jeff Martin, Arlington

The writer is director of communications and public affairs for the American Anthropological Association.

A Florida state representative who referred to New College of Florida as a bastion of liberalism hailed the appointment by Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) of six new trustees as a plan of “genius” to rebuild it “as ‘DeSantis University’ or whatever it gets called” [“Will Fla. school become ‘DeSantis U.’?,” front page, Jan. 23]. One of those trustees gave a telling quote: “If gender studies has the aim of eliminating patriarchy from society, that means it’s not an academic department; it’s an activist department.”

Merriam-Webster’s dictionary defines patriarchy as “social organization marked by the supremacy of the father in the clan or family, the legal dependence of wives and children … broadly: control by men of a disproportionately large share of power.” This appears to be an admission that Mr. DeSantis’s philosophy is to keep wives dependent on husbands and to make sure women have less power than men. If that isn’t “activism,” what is?

Candace Kovacic-Fleischer, McLean

