Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

What human heart does not bleed for RowVaughn Wells? “No mother, no mother, no mother, should go through what I’m going though right now, no mother,” she said after her 29-year-old son, Tyre Nichols, was beaten to death by Memphis police officers. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight In his last moments of consciousness, Nichols had called out for her — a haunting echo of how another Black man, George Floyd, had cried “Mama! Mama! Mama!” 31 months before, as the knee of a Minneapolis police officer extinguished his final breaths. But unlike Floyd’s mother, who had died two years before her son did, Wells had to see what had been done to hers — his neck broken, his nose crushed into the shape of an “S,” his head swollen to where he was practically unrecognizable.

So it was all the more extraordinary that Tyre Nichols’s mother, even as she called for justice, was able to summon the grace to ask that protests in her outraged community stay peaceful, and to express sympathy for the five police officers, all of them Black, who were charged with killing her son.

Advertisement

“They have brought shame to their own families. They brought shame to the Black community,” she told CNN tearfully. “I feel sorry for them. I really do. I really feel sorry for them, because they didn’t have to do this.”

Wells finds herself the latest in a line of women for whom the love that comes with motherhood has brought a ghastly kind of agony — one that places them at the forefront as the country yet again comes to a moment of racial reckoning. They are the mothers of sons and, less often, daughters who would not have been killed if it were not for the color of their skin, and the mothers of the fatherless children these men have left behind.

I am a White mother of two grown sons — and for all the anxieties I have had about them from the moment they were born, I know that while I can feel for these other mothers, I cannot claim to fully understand what it is like to be them. I know that I will never be compelled to have what Black parents call “the talk,” warning my sons how quickly even a random encounter with an authority figure can become deadly.

Advertisement

Every Black mother knows she is a split second, a quirk of chance, from joining a lineage of suffering that stretches back through Mamie Elizabeth Till-Mobley, who in 1955 insisted that the casket of her 14-year-old son, Emmett Till, be opened at his funeral. She wanted the world to see the mutilated body that had been identifiable only by the ring the teen was wearing when a gang of men in Mississippi kidnapped and tortured him because he had allegedly whistled at a White woman in a store. Till’s corpse had been found in the Tallahatchie River, a 75-pound cotton-gin fan tied around his neck.

Follow Karen Tumulty 's opinions Follow

Till-Mobley, then known as Mamie Bradley, sent a telegram to President Dwight D. Eisenhower imploring him to “see that justice is meted out to all persons involved in the beastly lynching of my son in Money Miss. Awaiting a direct reply from you.” But no answer ever came from Washington. The men accused of killing Emmett Till were acquitted by an all-White jury in Sumner, Miss., after but an hour of deliberation.

Some of those who have followed in her unwilling footsteps have joined together. “I’m the voice of Trayvon Martin. I did not stand up until Trayvon was shot down. He can’t tell his side of the story,” Sybrina Fulton has said. Her unarmed 17-year-old son was fatally shot in the chest in 2012 by George Zimmerman, a member of a police-sanctioned neighborhood watch group, who accosted Martin as he was walking home from a convenience store.

Zimmerman’s 2013 acquittal spurred Fulton and other Black women who had lost children to gun violence and police action to recognize that there could be a collective power in their unspeakable losses. They formed a group they called Mothers of the Movement.

Advertisement

In 2014, Gwen Carr’s asthmatic 43-year-old son, Eric Garner, died in Staten Island after being placed in a banned chokehold by police who were arresting him for allegedly selling loose cigarettes. “I had to change my mourning into a movement, my pain into purpose, and sorrow into a strategy,” Carr explained.

Among the most outspoken of the Mothers of the Movement is Geneva Reed-Veal, whose 28-year-old daughter, Sandra Bland, was pulled over in 2015 for failing to signal a lane change in Waller County, Tex., and was arrested. She was found dead in her jail cell three days later, ruled a suicide. Bland’s family did not accept that account, sued the Texas Department of Public Safety and Waller County, and — after it was shown that the trooper lied in claiming Bland had acted in a threatening way during the stop — reached a $1.9 million settlement.

“When I go around to the different cities, and I go to the barbershops, and the brothers come up to me and say ‘We don’t understand, but Momma Bland we feel your pain. Just tell us what you want us to do,’” Reed-Veal told Black Enterprise in 2016. “To have that type of thing everywhere we go made me realize that Sandy’s death brought about a lot of life. So I just said ‘okay, God. I don’t like it but I’m willing to accept what you have allowed in my life.’”

Advertisement

Sadly, this sisterhood bound by tragedy continues to grow. And there are still other women who have not been able to find recognition of what they say is the truth.

In 2009, the disfigured body of Justin Teigen, 24, was found in a recycling bin in St. Paul, Minn., after police had pulled him over with a traffic violation. Officers say Teigen fled the scene, jumped into a dumpster to hide and was subsequently crushed by the truck that picked it up. But that story has never washed with his fiancee, Toshira Garraway, who was then in her early 20s and the mother of Teigen’s toddler son. She insists that his injuries suggested he was beaten by police and thrown into the container.

This was before the era of police body cameras and ubiquitous smartphones that could produce instantly viral videos that bear unimpeachable witness to what happened. So Garraway has channeled her grief and frustration into a support group for other families who have lost loved ones in encounters with police.

Advertisement

“And they understand a sad truth about America: that most families have little success when questioning police officers’ versions of events,” my Post colleagues Robert Samuels and Toluse Olorunnipa wrote in their acclaimed biography of Floyd, which was a finalist for this year’s National Book Award. “For every George Floyd, Eric Garner, and Sandra Bland who became a hashtag, there were hundreds of families who comprised a murky middle, whose cases might have been too old or too complicated for the likes of [attorney] Ben Crump or [activist] Al Sharpton to amplify. And without that public pressure, they found law enforcement agencies didn’t care.”

Garraway told me that history came chillingly close to repeating itself last year, when she got a frantic call from her 16-year-old son, Justin Teigen Jr. He was walking three younger children home from a neighborhood McDonald’s when police pulled up and demanded that he produce a gun — something he did not own. The teen was detained and handcuffed.

Sobbing frantically, he told her: “They are saying I shot a gun, Mom. I didn’t shoot a gun. Please come!”

Advertisement

As it happened, Garraway was close by. She quickly got to him and demanded that the police let him go.

Garraway began crying as she told me the story. “When my son called, it was like something broke inside my baby,” she said. “I don’t know what would have happened if I hadn’t shown up, because I was just around the corner, and if he had gotten scared and run …”

Except she does know what might have happened. Because it happens all too often. But this time, when the call from her desperate child came, one Black mother was lucky enough to get to him before it was too late.

GiftOutline Gift Article