In his Jan. 25 op-ed, “ Biden’s uphill battle with working-class voters ,” Ruy Teixeira noted movement in the midterm elections of more working-class voters to the Republicans and that MAGA Republicans contributed to undermining the anticipated “ Big Red Wave .” Yet, there was little change between the 2020 and 2022 elections in the voting among White working-class voters , often identified as a core MAGA constituency.

Voters witnessed the capacity of Republicans to deny legitimate election results, condone an insurrection attempt and eliminate personal freedoms such as reproductive choice. And the prolonged agony of watching the House Republicans being held hostage to the party’s ultraright wing over 15 rounds of voting for speaker reinforced the radicalization of the GOP.

What changed among working-class voters in the 2022 midterms? The increase in working-class Latino voters, especially men, voting Republican. Clearly, Latinos are a growing segment of our population who warrant the attention of both parties. An August Pew Research Center survey of Latino adults showed 71 percent of respondents said the Democratic Party works hard for Latinos’ votes (45 percent for the GOP); 63 percent said the Democratic Party “really cares about Latinos” (34 percent for the GOP); and 60 percent said the Democratic Party represents the interests of people like themselves (34 percent for the GOP).