Regarding the Jan. 23 front-page article “Childhood obesity care guidelines spark debate”: The new American Academy of Pediatrics guidelines for childhood obesity have shifted from a “watchful waiting” method to “early and aggressive treatment.” But there’s a middle road between the old-fashioned, hands-off attitude and today’s rush to treat with surgery and drugs.

As a pedatrician, I know preventing obesity in young people is key, and diet plays a crucial role. According to a study in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, a diet rich in vegetables, fruits, legumes and whole grains can alleviate childhood obesity, which increases the risk of type 2 diabetes and heart disease.

As the article noted, there is unequal access to treatment for childhood obesity and to the types of healthful foods that help prevent it. Our federal Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) recently announced proposed changes to its food allotments, significantly increasing the amount and variety of vegetables and fruits and expanding whole-grain options.

If history is any judge, these changes will improve the health of those who use WIC benefits. A study in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine looked at 2009 WIC revisions that included foods such as whole-grain breads and cereals and fruits and vegetables. There were significant decreases in purchases of calories, sodium and total fat and increases in purchases of fruits and vegetables. Childhood obesity declined for WIC participants, according to a study in JAMA Pediatrics.

Dietary interventions should be a greater focus of the American Academy of Pediatrics treatment guidelines for childhood obesity.

Paul S. Porras, Silver Spring

