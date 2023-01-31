Opinion (Washington Post staff illustration; iStock)

Donna Lewis Johnson teaches English language arts at a D.C. public charter high school. Nearly every day, I read about gun violence in this newspaper and in my neighborhood news feed, and I frequently hear gunfire echoing from the streets near my home in Southeast Washington. I know and understand the heartbreak, frustration and even anger that D.C. residents, including me, feel over an increasing number of gun-related assaults and fatalities in our city.

According to a recent report from the D.C. police department, homicides in D.C. were up 17 percent from the same time last year, and assaults with a deadly weapon were up 11 percent as of Jan. 26.

But on a recent Tuesday morning, after reports of two more fatal shootings in the District, I wanted to know how my students at a D.C. public charter high school were feeling about the gun violence ripping through their lives and communities. Some have lost siblings and friends to the bloodshed in the streets, and many can tell you about a grieving family.

I asked them to conjure their thoughts by constructing a “found” poem. A found poem borrows words and phrases from an original piece of writing to amplify a particular theme conveyed in the source text.

My instructions: Closely read this passage from a Jan. 13 Metro article, “After violence, D.C. officials demand ‘accountability.’ Defining it is harder.” and then choose words and phrases to arrange in a poem.

In each of my three English language arts classes, I instructed students to focus their found poems on the severity of gun violence in D.C. and to give their poems a title that captures the main idea of their unique compositions.

The results made my heart thump.

Holding their sharpened No. 2 pencils in a tight grip, they underlined such standout language as “crime scene tape,” “shooting,” “expressed anger” and “accountability,” some aggregating their word selections into an onomatopoeic lament.

“My poem is called ‘Pow Pow’,” began a student as he stood in front of the class to read his work aloud. His first line: “A grim ritual/Repeated often.”

Another student poet wrote, “Shooting scene/Shooting scene/Shooting scene.” Her dirge reverberated throughout the classroom.

One student restated the carnage detailed in the article: “Gunfire killed one man./ Gunfire injured three others./ Gunfire injured an 8-year-old child.”

And asking the question that’s on the minds of many D.C. residents, youth and adults, alike, a student wrote, “When will it all stop/Pause for the greater good.”

The found poems illuminated the hidden thoughts of the teens and confirmed my sense that they are hurting even though they try to appear tough to their peers and unafraid to their teachers.

Having students sculpt poems from original literary works is a sly way to get them to read, write and think critically about the human condition. For once, I was not met with “C’mon, Ms. LJ” sighs when I gave the assignment.

Given the surge, we must come up with new strategies. Found-poetry writing could help engage D.C. teens in conversations on how to end this awful scourge on our city. My students certainly immersed themselves in the topic, delving deeply in their souls with raw energy and courage. Let’s encourage students to wax poetic, and let us listen to what they have to say. Their voices could spur positive change.

