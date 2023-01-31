The Jan. 26 Metro article about Jarell Harris, who fatally shot an acquittance 11 times while the victim was carrying his infant with one hand and holding his 5-year old’s hand with the other, revealed what is wrong with our criminal justice system [“Shooter who killed a man walking his kids to school gets 13-year sentence”]. As a former federal prosecutor, I am astounded and disheartened that the prosecutor negotiated a plea agreement for a 13-year sentence for a first-degree murder charge. Not only was this an egregious crime, but video evidence also showed Mr. Harris standing over the victim shooting him multiple times. In other words, no factual or evidentiary issues existed to justify the lower sentence plea.