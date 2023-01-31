Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The United States and Germany have agreed to provide tanks and other capabilities that would give Ukrainian forces the much-needed weapons for a combined arms force, and the United States is training these forces in combined arms operations in Germany. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight In the years after the Vietnam War, the U.S. military developed a powerful joint combined-arms capability that evolved into the concept of “single battle” in the 1990s and 2000s. All services contributed to this lethal and innovative concept with a relentless application of force to shatter the enemy’s warfighting capability. Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, recognized its importance when he said, “Decision in war is ultimately achieved on land, and maintaining a capable land force in the United States Army and Marine Corps is key to our overall deterrence capability and national security.”

However, the Marine Corps has abandoned its contribution. Marine Corps leaders have eliminated the corps’ tanks and tactical breaching and bridging equipment and have divested significant infantry, artillery, assault amphibious vehicle, engineering, aviation and logistics capabilities. They justify this by stating that the “character of war has changed” and these capabilities are no longer relevant. They have provided little to no evidence to validate this drastic divestiture of combined-arms capability, and the war in the Ukraine gainsays this decision.

I am reminded of President Abraham Lincoln’s sarcastic request of the inert Gen. George McClellan that if the general was not planning to employ the Army of the Potomac, perhaps he could borrow it. Reportedly, 90 of the first 120 cannon artillery pieces that went to Ukraine were Marine Corps divestitures. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky might ask the Marine commandant if, because the Marine Corps did not intend to keep or use its combined-arms capabilities, perhaps he could borrow it.

Anthony Zinni, Williamsburg

The writer is a career Marine Corps infantry officer. His last assignment was commander of the United States Central Command.

