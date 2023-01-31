The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion Republicans’ threats to cut Social Security and Medicare are on record

January 31, 2023 at 3:47 p.m. EST
The Jan. 27 Economy & Business article “Biden blasts House GOP for trying to ‘destroy’ economy” quoted Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.) as saying that no Republican is talking about cutting seniors’ benefits and accusing opponents of scare tactics. If only that were true.

In fact, Republicans have routinely proposed cutting earned Social Security and Medicare benefits. For instance, last year’s Republican Study Committee’s fiscal 2023 budget proposal would have raised the Social Security and Medicare eligibility ages, given Big Pharma sole discretion to set prescription drug prices, reduced seniors’ ability to choose their own doctors, started to privatize Social Security and put access to long-term care at risk by slashing and capping Medicaid. Perhaps Mr. Perry never bothered to read this budget, even though the RSC represents over 150 (more than 70 percent) of his Republican colleagues.

Before Mr. Perry tells seniors not to worry, maybe he should explain why seniors (current and future) shouldn’t be worried that so many Republicans are on record as proposing to cut their financial and health security — and why so many Republicans are willing to risk an unprecedented government default that would threaten their earned benefits.

Cathy Hurwit, Washington

The writer is a member of the Democratic National Committee’s Senior Council.

