The Jan. 27 Economy & Business article “Biden blasts House GOP for trying to ‘destroy’ economy” quoted Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.) as saying that no Republican is talking about cutting seniors’ benefits and accusing opponents of scare tactics. If only that were true.
Before Mr. Perry tells seniors not to worry, maybe he should explain why seniors (current and future) shouldn’t be worried that so many Republicans are on record as proposing to cut their financial and health security — and why so many Republicans are willing to risk an unprecedented government default that would threaten their earned benefits.
Cathy Hurwit, Washington
The writer is a member of the Democratic National Committee’s Senior Council.