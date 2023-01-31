The Jan. 27 Economy & Business article “ Biden blasts House GOP for trying to ‘destroy’ economy ” quoted Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.) as saying that no Republican is talking about cutting seniors’ benefits and accusing opponents of scare tactics. If only that were true.

In fact, Republicans have routinely proposed cutting earned Social Security and Medicare benefits. For instance, last year’s Republican Study Committee’s fiscal 2023 budget proposal would have raised the Social Security and Medicare eligibility ages, given Big Pharma sole discretion to set prescription drug prices, reduced seniors’ ability to choose their own doctors, started to privatize Social Security and put access to long-term care at risk by slashing and capping Medicaid. Perhaps Mr. Perry never bothered to read this budget, even though the RSC represents over 150 (more than 70 percent) of his Republican colleagues.