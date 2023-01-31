Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Chris Stokel-Walker is a British journalist who writes about technology. He is the author of “TikTok Boom: China’s Dynamite App and the Superpower Race for Social Media.” The British government says a bill working through Parliament will make the country “the safest place in the world to be online while defending free expression.” In reality, the bill is a tangled mess born of political wrangling.

Its failings are a warning to other countries, including the United States, about how a wrongheaded approach to online regulation can spiral out of control.

Certainly, there are worthy goals in the bill’s efforts to make the online world less harmful. These include proposals for halting the spread of images of child abuse, preventing online hate from spilling out into real-world violence, stopping fraud and protecting consumer rights. The need for better regulation has been widely backed, including in The Post by the parents of British teenager Molly Russell, whose 2017 suicide was partly blamed on social media.

But the bill as it currently stands fails to deliver.

In places, its reach would extend into more contentious territory, restricting a broader sweep of content. For instance, the bill would also potentially ban some TikToks showing refugees and asylum seekers crossing the English Channel — the sort of thing you could see on any television news bulletin.

Also, the bill would ban a wide category of content that includes death threats, advertising fraud and vaccine skepticism. Some of this is already illegal, although a precise definition of what would be banned has proved difficult. (There has been so much pushback that the culture secretary, Michelle Donelan — who is responsible for the bill — has delayed defining the content specifically.)

It’s no wonder that many internet content providers fear they could get caught up in the bill. Wikipedia, for instance, publishes articles that cover sexuality and suicide and other topics that some government officials might decide are harmful to children. One lawyer has even suggested an individual running a simple server on Minecraft, a game popular with teenagers, could inadvertently fall foul of the law as drafted. Punishments for violating the law are stiff — designed for big tech companies such as Meta, Twitter and Snap. But smaller organizations are concerned they could be just as vulnerable.

How did Donelan come up with such misguided rules? It’s partly due to the government’s precarious grip on power. With a thin majority in Parliament, Donelan has accepted all sorts of amendments from low-ranking politicians pursuing their own hobbyhorses — a situation that is familiar to observers of recent U.S. politics, too.

The government has tried to gloss over the contradictions in its approach to the bill since it was first mooted in April 2019. It claims the drawn-out process and many changes to the bill reflect “the outcome of extensive Parliamentary scrutiny.” They don’t. The bill reflects the whims of the extreme wings of the ruling party, a panicked response to hostage demands. It is pork-barrel politics for some of the country’s least relevant politicians.

Yet, the online safety bill would affect the future of everyone in Britain, given that so much of our lives now takes place in the digital sphere. Thanks to the global, interconnected nature of the internet, the bill’s reach could extend beyond the country’s borders, as tech companies are forced to comply with the lowest common denominator on content moderation.

Just as significant, Britain’s example should be a warning to everyone in the United States about the dangers of bad tech regulation. Given the central role that the big tech platforms play in our lives, its deeply problematic that regulation could head down a reactionary path without a proper consideration of what we really want to achieve.

Yet that is exactly where we are headed. Republican politicians in the United States have long claimed — contrary to all reputable evidence — that social media and the tech world are biased against conservatives, and they want to turn these platforms into a free-for-all. In Florida and Texas, legislators are moving to restrict the ability of social media platforms to moderate content and ban certain political messages. The tech industry, for its part, is trying to fight these moves at the Supreme Court, though there is not a coherent, long-term plan for dealing with the concerns that have got us here. Meanwhile, moves are afoot, at the state and federal levels, to ban TikTok altogether because of national security concerns that are not backed by any compelling evidence.

It all adds up to an ad hoc approach without a grand vision of what we want our tech platforms to be and where we draw the lines on content. From Britain, the approach looks very — worryingly — familiar. And the danger is that online safety rules that would affect all our lives well into the future could be shaped by the fraught political horse-trading of today.

