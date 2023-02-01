Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

On Sunday, CNN’s Dana Bash asked New Hampshire’s Republican governor, Chris Sununu, if he was considering running for president. The governor replied, “Yes.” Sununu is an impressive governor, and he could be a strong presidential candidate someday. But it’s hard to be fully enthusiastic considering the circumstances of this cycle.

You can’t begrudge Sununu or any other ambitious politician for publicly flirting with a 2024 bid; a governor who is a potential presidential candidate gets a lot more attention than a mere governor. But Sununu and other longer-shot potential GOP candidates should recognize how limited the window will be for them to gain attention. Republican voters who want to see a nominee other than Donald Trump are likely to have little patience for the little-or-no-hopers hanging around.

Sununu’s interest in a presidential run, which would be fine under normal circumstances, should fill Republicans with trepidation. They know how Trump won the 2016 nomination. Sixteen other Republicans, most of whom (Rand Paul? Carly Fiorina?) had no chance of winning the nomination, hung around for far too long and split the anti-Trump vote. Remember, Trump won with just 44.95 percent of the total votes cast in the 2016 GOP primaries.

Advertisement

The problem was clear from the start. In September 2015, Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker withdrew from the GOP presidential race and warned, “I encourage other Republican presidential candidates to consider doing the same so the voters can focus on a limited number of candidates who can offer a positive conservative alternative to the current front-runner. This is fundamentally important to the future of the party and, ultimately, to the future of our country.”

Walker was right, but no one listened. The collective decision-making of candidates Ted Cruz, John Kasich, Marco Rubio and Jeb Bush helped ensure Trump never ended up in a one-on-one contest with any GOP alternative.

To stop Trump in 2024, some Republicans with presidential ambitions will have to put those thoughts aside until 2028. The list of potential candidates includes Nikki Haley (who apparently will soon no longer be merely a potential candidate), Mike Pence, Mike Pompeo, Chris Christie and Larry Hogan. They all need to think hard about what’s best for the party and for the country.

Advertisement

For those who do get in: Don’t repeat the mistakes of 2016 by hanging on too long. If your campaign doesn’t quickly gain traction, get out.

As for Sununu himself, he would be an appealing candidate in normal circumstances, having already enacted a far-reaching agenda: He cut state taxes by more than $1 billion over 10 years, enacted constitutional carry of firearms, helped create full-day kindergarten across the state and helped invest $275 million in clean water projects.

New Hampshire voters like what they’re getting. This past November in New Hampshire, while Republican Senate candidate Don Bolduc was flaming out and the Republican challengers to the state’s two Democratic House incumbents fell far short, Sununu cruised to reelection with 57 percent of the vote. The governor has now won four straight two-year terms.

Advertisement

Again, under normal circumstances, all that could warrant serious thoughts about seeking higher office. Not in 2024. Trump announced his presidential campaign before some states were finished counting the votes from the midterms, and he appears even more erratic, if that’s possible, than he was in 2016: selling gimmicky NFTs, ranting about his former transportation secretary using a racist nickname and calling for the suspension of the Constitution. And yet, considering that millions of Republican primary voters have voted for Trump twice, there’s still a well-above-zero chance that Trump could win the nomination.

Those who want a non-Trump nominee need the 2024 GOP primary to narrow down to Trump and one other option as quickly as possible. A primary that features Trump and many other candidates is likely to generate the same result as 2016 — Trump winning with the largest plurality, while the other Republicans squabble about who deserved to be the non-Trump alternative.

There’s already one clear non-Trump alternative: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. If Sununu is serious, he’ll need to present a compelling case for why he’s a better non-Trump alternative than the guy who is already beating Trump in some early polls among Republicans and hasn’t even declared yet as a candidate.

GiftOutline Gift Article