I sympathize with the Metro safety commission’s attempt to increase safety for riders, which is meeting strong pushback from Metro’s leaders. According to the Jan. 27 Metro article “Metro to jolt train service,” Metro leaders told the commission “that Metro simply overlooked recording the training change in its written policies.”

Metro is “overlooking” an even more flagrant issue: a massive structure of about 440 residential units proposed for the Takoma Metro site. At a recent public hearing, Metro ignored the enormous development that would eliminate existing transit-oriented parking in favor of private residential and retail parking, directing patrons to drive to Fort Totten. In its own report, Metro concludes that this project will not substantially increase ridership. What? I thought that was its mission.

As the “owner” of the site, Metro is required to comply with its own written requirements to analyze the entire project. There was no close collaboration with Maryland officials and, most egregious, a very limited environmental analysis. That “analysis” concluded that there would be no permanent environmental impacts from transportation, storm water or changes to air quality and noise.

Like the safety commission, we in Takoma Park just want Metro to open its eyes and comply with the rules.

Frances Phipps, Takoma Park

