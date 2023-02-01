Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The U.S. government’s top marine scientists at NOAA have been tracking whale strandings for years and first identified an “unusual mortality event” involving humpback whales in 2016, long before offshore wind activity began in the area.

Advertisement

Offshore wind is a domestic clean-energy source that helps combat one of the biggest threats to marine life: the warming of our oceans because of climate change. The offshore wind industry does more to carefully track and monitor the marine environment for the presence of whales than any other industry. We will continue to work collaboratively with marine scientists and other experts on this critical issue.

The offshore wind industry is strongly committed to safeguarding the marine environment we operate in.

J.C. Sandberg, Washington

The writer is chief advocacy officer of the American Clean Power Association.

Stating that recent whale strandings were “not far from where developers of hundreds of offshore wind turbines are engaged in a flurry of preconstruction activity” implied that these two unrelated phenomena are directly connected.

Advertisement

Anti-renewable energy groups and others would like to blame these deaths on wind turbines. This argument is specious at best, however, and an outright fabrication at worst. Ships kill whales, and trap lines kill whales, but there is no evidence that wind turbines kill whales.

Bradley Stevens, Salisbury

GiftOutline Gift Article