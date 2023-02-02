The Feb. 1 editorial urging the United States to fix its asylum system was on the mark in calling for “wider channels for legal immigration” as part of the solution. Congress should scrutinize the criteria for distributing green cards based on employment and link them more closely to current demands for workers.

One of the most obvious is for migrants willing to become caregivers, particularly for elders. Americans are living longer but having fewer children. The National Center for Health Statistics estimates that 7 in 10 of those turning age 65 today will need some form of long-term care in their lifetime, but the number of younger adults available to provide that care will decline. Instead, elders must depend on non-familial caregivers.