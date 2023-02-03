The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion Electric-vehicle owners should prepare to be taxed

February 3, 2023 at 2:56 p.m. EST
Sunny Tran puts gasoline in his car on May 13, 2021, in Greenbelt. (Petula Dvorak/The Washington Post)

The Jan. 31 front-page article “Sticker shock still limits Biden’s push for plug-ins” did not mention that electric-vehicle owners are not paying road taxes. A gasoline-powered vehicle pays federal and state taxes per gallon of gasoline purchased. In Maryland, that totals 61.4 cents per gallon. I am sure that governments will figure out how to tax electric vehicles an equivalent amount. Won’t the owners of these vehicles be surprised when that day of reckoning comes about?

Roman Novak, Silver Spring

