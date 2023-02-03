The Jan. 31 front-page article “Sticker shock still limits Biden’s push for plug-ins” did not mention that electric-vehicle owners are not paying road taxes. A gasoline-powered vehicle pays federal and state taxes per gallon of gasoline purchased. In Maryland, that totals 61.4 cents per gallon. I am sure that governments will figure out how to tax electric vehicles an equivalent amount. Won’t the owners of these vehicles be surprised when that day of reckoning comes about?