Larry Hatheway is the former chief economist at UBS Investment Bank and GAM Investments. He is co-founder of Jackson Hole Economics, a think tank, and founder of HarborAdvisors, an investment advisory firm. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight The Federal Reserve surprised barely anyone by lifting rates a quarter point this week. But what should worry everyone is that the Fed now seems to be making up policy as it goes along.

With recent economic data throwing some curveballs, it’s important the Fed soon articulates a new strategy for fighting inflation while maintaining high levels of employment.

A year ago, as U.S. inflation began to accelerate, the Fed (and many economists, including me) argued that soaring prices were transitory — the result of supply-and-demand disruptions caused by the covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns. The Fed reacted too cautiously as prices picked up and was too slow to raise rates.

Within months, inflation raced to 50-year highs, and the Fed was playing catch-up. In less than a year, rates have now jumped 4.5 percentage points, and Fed Chair Jerome H. Powell has warned of the “pain” that would be inflicted on ordinary Americans, an indication that rate hikes would lead to job losses.

The guiding model for this approach is the Phillips Curve — discovered by 1950s economist A.W. Phillips, whose work noted a trade-off between unemployment and wage inflation that could spill over into broader price inflation.

There is an appealing logic to this. Wages and benefits are the single-largest cost for most businesses, so a tight labor market drives costs up and gives rise to inflation. Thus, the best way to fight inflation is to hike interest rates to slow the economy until unemployment rises sufficiently to bring prices back down again.

But this isn’t what has happened. Rates have gone up and inflation has slowed, but the labor market remains tight, despite some layoffs. Even after all of last year’s Fed rate hikes, the unemployment rate announced Friday is at a 54-year low of 3.4 percent. As a result, the Fed looks confused, unsure about what is driving key economic indicators.

So, it looks as if inflation could have been the result of transitory forces after all. Post-covid supply-and-demand problems, rather than the Phillips Curve logic, might have been largely responsible for last year’s price surges. Powell acknowledged this week that the Fed will need to see more data to confirm whether the slowing of price pressures is temporary or longer-lasting. He said that although prices for some components are certainly headed lower, the direction of other prices appears less clear.

The restoration of low inflation without the pain of mass job losses would be welcome, of course. But it would also present a conundrum. If the whole Phillips Curve thesis is in doubt, then the basis for Fed decision making is in doubt, too. And if the labor market doesn’t explain inflation, then what does? The Fed is mandated with managing inflation and employment, so it’s not a good look to be wavering on these key questions.

Without solid underpinnings for the Fed’s analysis and its actions, we’re flying by the seat of our pants, and Fed policy risks making things worse. That is not a small risk. The Fed deals with complex situations but wields only fairly blunt instruments, determining money supply and interest rates. Students of monetary policy history know all too well about the Fed’s egregious policy mistakes in the 1930s and the 1970s, errors that contributed to the depths of the Great Depression and runaway inflation, respectively.

The financial markets reacted positively to this week’s Fed announcement. Stocks and bonds were buoyed by the notion that the worst of the inflation is over and rate rises are coming to an end. But that ignores the deeper problem about the limits of the Fed’s understanding of the economy right now. Until we get a stronger handle on what is driving inflation, the future remains far from certain.

