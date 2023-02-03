The Jan. 31 news article “Dark-money group is sharpening the GOP’s attack on ‘woke’ Wall Street,” about trying to influence Wall Street investment firms to not factor climate change into investment decisions, made me both angry and sad. Climate change, clean air and water, sustainable energy sources, and other environmental issues should not be about politics. It is evident by now that continuing on our current course of consumption and pollution is a matter of life and death. Perhaps not so much for us now, but certainly for our children, grandchildren and beyond. We are stealing “quality of life” — and perhaps life itself — from future generations to satisfy our own greed.