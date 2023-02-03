Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

We should not let the research presented in the Jan. 31 Health & Science article “Zero-emission steel is within reach, but the goal may require a drop in production of the alloy” limit our ambition before we even get started. Green steel can reinvigorate our economy and slash pollution for local communities.

The real green steel story is one of opportunity, if we take it. The article also referenced more than 70 green steel projects under development, but only two are in the United States. We need to invest in solutions that work for communities and climate — not the proposed blue hydrogen hub that Pennsylvanians oppose — in places like Pittsburgh, too.

The United States is falling behind in the race to green steel. The Inflation Reduction Act is the boost we need to get started, but the clock is ticking. Companies such as U.S. Steel and its competitor Cleveland-Cliffs need to invest today in green steel and clean up their legacy of pollution.

Hilary Lewis, Washington

The writer is the steel director at Industrious Labs, an advocacy organization focused on decarbonizing heavy industry.

