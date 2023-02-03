It’s almost official: Donald Trump is no longer running unopposed in the 2024 GOP presidential primary. Nikki Haley, the former South Carolina governor and U.N. ambassador, is reportedly planning to announce her run on Feb. 15.
But Haley’s numbers aren’t great. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas and Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri register only single-digit unfavorable ratings among GOP voters. And Trump — who equals Haley’s 14 percent unfavorable rating — boasts a significantly higher 73 percent favorable rating.
Haley has plenty of time to improve her position. In theory, she could be a compromise candidate: a former Trump official (U.N. ambassador) and ideological conservative who won’t make moderates run away screaming.
But her path is littered with obstacles. Consensus candidates often try to please everyone and fail to build a reliable base. (Recall Florida Sen. Marco Rubio’s 2016 candidacy, which Haley backed.)
And, as Ed Kilgore of New York magazine pointed out, Haley’s tenure as South Carolina governor might be a hidden disadvantage. She’ll get no credit if she wins the state’s early primary, but her campaign will be pronounced dead if she loses.