The Jan. 29 editorial “ How to keep the West solid for Ukraine ” asserted that the French and the Germans, who have “clung to hopes for negotiations to end the war,” and the “more hawkish” Baltic states and Poland, “intent on defeating Russia,” all need to “keep in mind that Ukraine is not an alien nation.” This admonishment might be apt for the German and French rulers; the first’s temporizing with regard to Ukraine has contributed a new word, Scholzing, to our vocabulary, and the latter’s suggestion that we provide security guarantees to an unprovoked invader that engages in widespread rape and murder of innocents has been widely derided.

But the insinuation that Poland and the Baltic states somehow see Ukraine as an “alien nation” is unsupported by any evidence. To the contrary, the Balts and the Poles have been totally in sync with Ukraine, welcoming its refugees with open arms, providing military and nonmilitary material support, and, from Brussels to Washington, vigorously championing Kyiv’s efforts to receive all the weapons — including tanks, planes and long-range missiles — it says it needs to repel Russia. To suggest that the Balts and Poles are in any way inclined to treat Ukraine as an “alien nation” is false and casts the former’s policies and actions in a negative light that they in no way deserve.