The Purple Line has been a fiasco, and the Jan. 28 editorial “ Yes, another Purple Line editorial ” noted many of the problems. But one issue it did not note is that by devoting the resources we are to this rail line, we are not able to use those resources for other purposes. Economists call this “opportunity cost,” but the concept is simple.

Maryland has limited resources to spend on public transit. Instead of paying the concessionaire a net of close to $300 million a year for 30 years to build and then operate the line (assuming fares are as forecast and that costs do not rise further — neither a good assumption — and excluding federal grants), Maryland could instead support greatly expanded bus services to all of Montgomery and Prince George’s counties. For the funds the state will spend on the Purple Line, it could pay to double the services on the county-run bus systems (doubling the routes, doubling the service frequency on the routes or some combination). Plus, it could permanently end the collection of fares on those buses.