I appreciated the Jan. 27 Metro article “Eightplexes struck from Arlington’s zoning plan,” about the Arlington County Board’s “missing middle” housing plan. It’s important that people are aware of what’s happening in Arlington. Those of us living in Arlington are anxious. The county board is about to make a decision that many residents oppose. I honestly am not sure what is motivating this idea of putting six-unit buildings on single-family lots, but it is certainly not what the people who live here want. It would seem the primary beneficiaries would be developers.
I understand the notion of trying new things, but this idea would have permanent ramifications. If the idea is to truly provide lower-cost housing, then why not do so along the commercial corridors instead of destroying neighborhoods? God knows we could use sensible development along Langston Boulevard. Why not work on that and kill two birds?
The bottom line is that if this rezoning idea were placed on the ballot and put to a vote, there is no way it would pass. But that would be the best way to make this hugely important decision. It would prevent a few board members from forcing something on the majority just because they think they know better than their constituents.
Paul Veith, Arlington