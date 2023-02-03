I appreciated the Jan. 27 Metro article “Eightplexes struck from Arlington’s zoning plan,” about the Arlington County Board’s “missing middle” housing plan. It’s important that people are aware of what’s happening in Arlington. Those of us living in Arlington are anxious. The county board is about to make a decision that many residents oppose. I honestly am not sure what is motivating this idea of putting six-unit buildings on single-family lots, but it is certainly not what the people who live here want. It would seem the primary beneficiaries would be developers.