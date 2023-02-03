Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

George F. Will’s Jan. 29 op-ed, “Telling humanity the history of everything,” cited a choice discovery about the early universe made by the James Webb Space Telescope. But first, a caveat about the headline: Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight This telescope is never going to tell us the history of humanity, unless you believe that the French Revolution and the rise and fall of Napoleon or the American Revolution are reducible to the physics of subatomic particles. Beyond that, physicists who have no explanation for dark matter and dark energy (96 percent of the universe) confess they are no longer confident about a “theory of everything.”

The choice nugget Mr. Will cited was the discovery of numerous galaxies 13.4 billion light-years away, meaning they formed not long after the presumed Big Bang took place. Though this does not refute expansion, it raises serious questions about what really happened that far back in time.

Indeed, consider the possibility that if the universe was infinitesimally small 13.8 billion years ago, then, when pointed in vastly different directions, this telescope should see essentially the same imagery at the same distance back in time. If not, then that’s another reason to question the physics of the early universe, including the postulate of a singular Big Bang.

Peter Dickson, Arlington

The human species is enormously curious, capable of fashioning exquisitely sophisticated tools such as the Webb telescope to help fathom our cosmic surroundings. Webb is presenting unprecedentedly vivid images of distant realms, such as roiling “cosmic nurseries” that birth stars.

But I disagree with George F. Will that as we learn how to write the history of the universe, “we learn about our place in it.” Maybe not; despite cosmologists impressively spying increasingly distant galaxies and gazing back closer to the Big Bang, they have yet to learn if humans’ place in the universe is consequential or incidental.

Mr. Will seemed convinced we can draw upon the specialness of an alleged “cosmic imperative” from the fact that, per the anthropic principle, the foundational parameters and laws of the universe are essential and precise for enabling the human species to exist and observe: us pondering us and the enveloping universe.

It might prove hard to reconcile Mr. Will’s cosmic imperative with the bumpy ride ahead: the sun perishing, the Milky Way and Andromeda galaxies colliding, and the increasing net disorder of the universe devolving into cold darkness. A teeing up of extinction events. Meanwhile, Webb offers us an exhilarating front-row seat.

Keith Tidman, Bethesda

