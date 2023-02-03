Finally! The claim by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) that Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) must serve his term in the House because voters elected him has been properly refuted by Eugene Robinson in his Jan. 27 op-ed, “ George Santos is a fraud. He deserves to be expelled .” Mr. Robinson pointed out that “voters chose a fictional character, a figment of Santos’s fertile imagination.”

Voters that chose a man who lied about his entire life might as well have written in Mickey Mouse on their ballots. Mr. Santos (if that is his real name) must be expelled and a special election should be held to select someone of better character.