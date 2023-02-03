I sighed deeply as I read the Jan. 21 front-page article “ As TikTok bans spread, proof of app’s harm is slim .” Many U.S. legislators are old enough to be grandparents of the college students who are rolling their eyes and switching their data plans to access TikTok.

Along with concerns about data harvesting and data weaponization, our government’s focus must be on the impact of the grand societal and developmental experiment in which we find ourselves. China limits the use of TikTok for children younger than 14. One might envision China’s leaders watching the distraction, the precipitous drop in occasions of free thought, wonder and contemplation, and the dopamine-driven reliance on technology that controls lives, behavior and relationships in the United States. Technologies that measure success with engagement metrics (TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, etc.) were developed for financial maximization, not to create a citizenry that has a functional relationship with the truth and the state of affairs of our world, which is essential for a democracy to survive.