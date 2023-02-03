Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Every week, The Post runs a collection of letters of readers’ grievances — pointing out grammatical mistakes, missing coverage and inconsistencies. These letters tell us what we did wrong and, occasionally, offer praise. Here, we present this week’s Free for All letters. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight Regarding the Jan. 22 Metro article “A better record deal than Columbia House”:

I was mystified that an article about the sizable interest in old vinyl records made no mention of the primary reason many audio enthusiasts covet such recordings: superior sound quality.

Virtually every vinyl album released before 1980 produced a pure analog music signal, i.e., the analog sound waves produced by musical instruments and human voices were captured and recorded without converting these sound waves into a chopped-up digital signal that would require further electronic reconfiguration to reproduce an analog sound wave that is audible to human ears. Digital sound processing has made it possible to store and play huge music files with compact, portable devices, but it does so at the expense of sound quality.

Advertisement

People who weren’t exposed to pre-1980 recordings are often unaware that music is capable of sounding much better than it does coming from today’s music-reproduction systems, but many people seek old vinyl because the music sounds better, despite the occasional vinyl scratch or surface noise. The omission of this significant piece of information was baffling.

Steven Keller,Washington

Snowbirds of a feather

The Jan. 22 Department of Data article “The oldest and youngest states, and the shrinking number of teenagers with licenses” [Business] failed to mention the role of “snowbirds” as a population characteristic influencing senior presence in Maine.

Each fall when the frost first hits the pumpkin patches, a significant portion of Mainers pack their bags and drive, fly or pull their RVs somewhere south of the Mason-Dixon Line in search of refuge from the snow, ice and bitter cold that typically accompany winter in our most Northeastern state.

Advertisement

As seniors, my wife and I split our year between midcoast Maine and Northern Virginia. Though counted by the Census Bureau as Virginians, we are considered by Mainers as among the snowbirds who flee the Pine Tree State annually during late fall.

Frank Burtnett, Springfield

A review-stopping omission

Foodie Michael Andor Brodeur’s culinary Jan. 21 Style review of the National Symphony Orchestra concert, “A showstopping Shostakovich, but a buckling Bruckner,” was almost al dente, but he forgot to plate out Leonidas Kavakos’s spellbinding Johann Sebastian Bach: a generous, two-movement encore and the program’s unprogrammed highlight. The “Bruck 6” — Anton Bruckner’s Symphony No. 6 — also got a standing ovation, I recall.

Mark Head, Bethesda

Mentally harmed by wording choice

The Jan. 21 Local Digest article “Woman charged in car theft with child inside” reported an update to a previous article about the theft of a car with a 5-year-old girl inside in Alexandria. The original article, “Police search for car stolen with girl inside” (Jan. 17), reported that the girl’s stepfather left her in the car with the engine running while he went inside a restaurant to pick up food. The girl was found about an hour later abandoned alone on a street in D.C.

Advertisement

The update reported that the “child was found unharmed in the District.” Unharmed? It must have been absolutely terrifying for that little girl to be driven away by a stranger, then dropped alone on an unfamiliar street in D.C.. How long will it take for that child to recover from such a traumatic experience?

“Not physically harmed” would have been a better choice of words.

Joseph A. Capone, Oakton

Hot and cold on Climate Solutions section

The Jan. 24 Climate Solutions special section fell short of the title. A true climate solution would include a model-verified plan of action to reduce atmospheric greenhouse gases to pre-Industrial Revolution levels in time to avoid the catastrophes predicted by climatologists. The helpful ideas presented would only slightly delay those results. This equates to offering an Alzheimer’s patient a million-dollar “cure” that merely postpones the worst ravages of the disease by a few months.

Advertisement

Thomas Huffman, Alexandria

Kudos to Dayana Sarkisova, editor of Climate Solutions, and her reporters who told the moving stories of how six individuals around the world are helping mitigate the climate crisis, each in his or her own way.

I confess it made me cry, even as it gave me hope that if everyone did something, collectively we could make a difference. I was encouraged to continue my small efforts writing eco poetry and clearing invasive vines from trees in the local park. The section’s reporting gives me ideas and substance for my poems.

Anne Gruner, McLean

Prose clouded phenomenon’s beauty

The Jan. 23 news article “Cloud over Turkey is a textbook example of meteorological phenomenon” described a cloud as resembling “a stack of pancakes or hockey pucks in the sky.” Seriously? How about: It entrances with the possibility that the sun itself painted one of Georgia O’Keeffe’s most evocative impressions in the heavens? Surely this phenomenon calls for purple prose in every sense of the word.

Advertisement

Margaret Plank, Silver Spring

Clarifying a few things about classified documents

I was confused by a few statements in the Jan. 15 Fact Checker column, “Biden, Trump and their retention of classified documents: An explainer.”

I held a top-secret clearance for almost 45 years and frequently handled secret and top-secret documents. In my last position, while on active Air Force duty, I worked in a sensitive compartmented information facility (SCIF) and routinely handled sensitive compartmented information (SCI) and special access program (SAP) documents. The fact-checker made clear that there are only three classification levels: confidential, secret and top secret. Access to SCI or SAP information requires separate “read-ons” (briefings) on what is involved within the specific program, why the information must be protected, and certification that the individual agrees to handle the information properly and understands the penalties for not handling the information appropriately. The fact-checker noted a general requirement that classified information needs to be housed in a SCIF. This requirement only applies to SCI materials. (In most cases, SAP materials meet SCI requirements.) Materials up to and including top secret can be handled outside of a SCIF and only need to be stored in a safe certified as meeting the requirements for that level of classification. The fact-checker was also a little misleading in indicating that “need to know” applies only to SAP materials. The need-to-know requirement applies to every level of classification.

Advertisement

Also, I have no idea what multiple clearances means. Clearances normally refer to the level of background checks conducted as part of an individual’s certification for access to confidential, secret or top-secret material. Though I underwent periodic reinvestigations to maintain my top-secret authorization, I did not require any further investigation to be read on to SCI or SAP. For access to certain information, I had to pass a polygraph exam.

Finally, the fact-checker should have clarified the term “markings.” In other reporting, there has been some confusion over the term markings and “cover sheets.” Generally, although cover sheets do identify the highest level of classification and any special caveats (i.e. SCI), these cover sheets are normally used when hand-carrying documents from one person or office to another and are removed before refiling the documents. Classified documents are required to have markings at the top and bottom of each page that indicate the highest level of protection required for information on that page, and each paragraph within the page is required to have the appropriate marking for the information in that paragraph.

William R. Arnold, Annandale

‘Dead’ vs. ‘killed’

In the Jan. 17 Local Digest, two headlines for similar, if not identical, incidents suggested very different events. The first headline, “1 dead, 5 hurt after car crashes into building,” described a collision between two cars. The next headline, “Man killed, 2 injured in Montgomery crash,” described a collision between two cars — nearly identical events.

Advertisement

However, “1 dead” merely described the outcome of the collision, whereas “man killed” suggested an outside agent purposely or inadvertently killed a man. Granted, this is a minor linguistic point, but I found it strangely misleading. I read the Local Digest primarily to note any events in the area that don’t rise to first-section significance. Given the level of crime in this area, “Man killed” is not an unusual headline, but generally the text describes a violent encounter between two or more people and that involves a weapon.

Had these two headlines not been close together, I would probably not comment, but juxtaposing them seemed odd.

Joyce Richardson, Arlington

Use people-first language

The Jan. 23 front-page article “Childhood obesity care guidelines spark debate” discussed guidelines from the American Academy of Pediatrics. The article, unfortunately, missed key practices to promote inclusivity through its portrayals of the condition.

Advertisement

This article used the term “obese,” when it could have used people-first language to say “adults with obesity” rather than “obese adults.” This small yet powerful change, originated by medical organizations such as the Obesity Society and the American Medical Association, connotes that an individual is not defined by a condition. The article also included a photograph of people with their heads cropped out, which can dehumanize people and lead to weight bias or discrimination.

The article also did not properly acknowledge the limitations of using body mass index (BMI) as the sole metric for obesity. The BMI system, developed in the 1830s, does not value recent insights into how individual differences such as muscle mass, bone density, stress and body fat distribution can affect obesity risk. The metric was also developed using data from Western European men, so its values do not accurately assess weight status for all ethnic groups. Asian Americans, for instance, have a higher risk of metabolic disease at lower BMI values, so their BMI values are adjusted. Many other demographic variations exist, such as how obesity is actually protective among those with a history of heart failure in a phenomenon dubbed the “obesity paradox.” These issues have been highlighted in many publications, including one co-written Fatima Cody Stanford, an expert quoted in this article and an author of this letter.

Resting heart rate, body fat percentage, waist circumference and skinfold thickness are all noninvasive health metrics that can more directly and accurately assess risk of metabolic conditions. A combination of these metrics can reduce the risk of people defining themselves by a single number, reducing stigma by putting people over numbers.

Cameron Sabet, Alexandria

Alessandro Hammond, Cambridge, Mass.

Fatima Cody Stanford, Boston

The writer is a pediatrician, internist and obesity medicine physician-scientist at Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School.

Failing to deliver

Beginning Feb. 1, The Post is being delivered via U.S. mail for thousands of Virginia subscribers. How fun to get my daily paper at 2 or 3 in the afternoon instead of 5:30 a.m., when I have time to read it before my day gets into full swing. How fun it will be to get the Sunday paper the next day — or even two days later when Monday is a holiday. I suppose I can adjust by doing my evening chores and fixing dinner at 6 a.m. to free time at the end of a busy day to read very old news.

The Post masthead says “Democracy Dies in Darkness.” After decades of reading The Post, I feel as if I am being plunged into darkness in this age when factual and excellent reporting is more important than ever. And, no, telling me to wrap myself around the digital version isn’t an acceptable response. Please, Washington Post, don’t give up trying to fix the delivery problem.

Nancy Treusch, Warrenton, Va.

Remembering his name — and music

Chris Richards’s beautifully written Jan. 21 Style appreciation of David Crosby, “The contrasts of Crosby,” nicely captured Crosby’s contribution to the music of the 1960s and 1970s. “If I Could Only Remember My Name” is my favorite of his albums as well, and Richards’s description of the songs took me back to my somewhat scratchy (because much played) LP — a worthy musical backdrop for reading the rest of the morning paper.

I just wish he had mentioned “Music Is Love,” the incredibly beautiful opening track of that album, the title of which limns Crosby’s approach to music in just three words. And the utopian fantasy that “everybody’s sayin’ that music is love” only adds to the power of the song, propelling us with characteristic Crosby upbeat realism into the rest of a delightful album. Nice harmonies, too.

Robert Engelman, Takoma Park

Dunking on The Post

The Post’s coverage of local college basketball is deeply disappointing. Only Maryland and Georgetown receive significant attention, while George Washington, George Mason and American are pretty much ignored. Let’s look at a couple of examples: On Jan. 16, GW beat Mason by three points. The Jan. 17 Sports men’s college basketball roundup, “Hoyas’ Big East skid is now 28 games,” included only a few words about the game. On Jan. 21, GW hosted and beat Dayton 76-69, knocking the Flyers out of first place in the Atlantic 10 Conference. The Jan. 22 Sports roundup, “No. 10 Cavaliers recover in time to win fifth straight,” had two sentences about it.

As a GW fan, I recognize Maryland has a very large fan base and will always receive major coverage. However, Georgetown lost 29 straight games in the Big East Conference. It makes no sense at this point to give them priority over either GW or Mason. GW has been to the NCAA tournament nine times representing the Atlantic 10, the most of any team currently in the league.

I hope to see Post reporters at future GW games; they’re played only a mile from The Post’s office!

Ron Tipton, Rockville

Thanks, Sahaj

I compliment The Post for running Sahaj Kaur Kohli’s advice columns. What a refreshing voice! Her answer to “Conflicted Daughter” was relevant to so many situations [“My parents, grandparents disapprove of how my partner practices our religion,” Style, Jan. 20]. My White son who was raised Christian is in a serious relationship with a woman who is Hindu and whose parents emigrated from India. They are navigating some very similar issues.

Thanks for addressing these cross-cultural issues, which will become more and more prevalent with the changing demographics of this country.

Polly Saul, Alexandria

GiftOutline Gift Article