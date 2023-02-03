Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The prediction of a war between China and the United States by Gen. Michael A. Minihan, as reported in the Jan. 28 news article “Air Force general warns troops that war with China is possible in 2 years,” seemed a little unrealistic. Not only would the destruction of life and infrastructure in both countries be immense, but the financial damage to both the United States and China would be unbearable.

The shortage of many items the United States suffered during the peak of the coronavirus pandemic would not compare to the shortage if all imports from China were interrupted by war. Many U.S. businesses would close and unemployment would be widespread.

And what would Chinese President Xi Jinping do with the millions of unemployed Chinese? Job losses in China would be much greater than in the United States, and millions of angry, unemployed Chinese workers would be looking for someone to blame for their situation. Mr. Xi would be their most likely target.

Hopefully, U.S. and Chinese leaders will realize that even if the war does not evolve into a nuclear showdown, the economic damage to both countries would take years to recover from after the conflict ends. Globalization might have many disadvantages, but the dependence of the two economic giants on each other could be the factor that would prevent an armed conflict.

Tom Busby, Silver Spring

GiftOutline Gift Article