Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

McPherson Square, one block northeast of Lafayette Square in downtown Washington, is symbolic of the city’s capacity for denial. The unsheltered encampment at that site, now scheduled for closure on Feb. 15, is a response to homelessness that never should have come about. Now, the problem is coming to a head with no clear answers in sight.

Anyone walking or riding in the vicinity of McPherson Square in recent months can’t help but notice the tents and bags belonging to dozens of people who have come to call that piece of federal property their home. That encampment, just a few blocks from the John Wilson Building that houses the offices of D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) and the 13-member D.C. Council, now is deemed neither safe nor suitable for any human being. City leaders have known that to be so for as long as the steadily growing encampment has been there.

The story of its unraveling is as distressing as its creation.

Advertisement

Wayne Turnage, the D.C. deputy mayor for health and human services, provided me with a chronology of steps leading up to the closure decision.

He said in an email that the National Park Service (NPS) indicated last fall that, as part of the federal government’s larger plan to return all federal parks to their intended use, McPherson Square would be closed to encampments. In response, Turnage said, he asked the Park Service to consider a later date because the city was encountering a backlog of people experiencing homelessness who had been given housing vouchers but were yet to be assigned a housing unit. The city wasn’t ready to take on more homeless people.

Follow Colbert I. King 's opinions Follow

Turnage said that, during the winter months, however, his team noted that the McPherson Square encampment was growing and beginning to “pose management difficulties.”

Advertisement

In his email, Turnage wrote: “In early January, the on-the-ground reports of problems in [that] site increased and included the publicized assault of one woman who was doused with a bucket of urine on her head while passing through the encampment.”

“Around this same period,” Turnage continued, “the director for one of the agencies [under his jurisdiction] reported that some of her clinical staff questioned whether they could safely deliver vital services because of the growing criminal activity at the site.”

How bad has it become?

Let’s shift from Turnage to Jeffrey P. Reinbold, superintendent of the National Park Service’s National Mall and Memorial Parks.

Reinbold reported to Turnage in a Jan. 27 letter that the U.S. Park Police’s “directed work to identify and isolate criminal actors has resulted in approximately 30 arrests at McPherson Square over the last 11 months to include assault, threats, wanted individuals, and narcotics crimes. Over the past six months, three unsheltered individuals died at McPherson Square due to exposure or drug overdoses. The latest death occurred on January 10, 2023. On January 21, an unsheltered individual was found deceased just off park property in this area.”

Advertisement

The letter continued: “NPS has received increasing community complaints of trash and debris blocking public access, prostitution, open air drug and alcohol use, and public harassment of residents and visitors to the area.”

Reinbold told Turnage that the Park Service was moving up the closure date two months from an initial posted closure date of April 12 because the D.C. government, by way of Turnage, had said “high levels of illegal drug activity and other dangerous and unsafe activities significantly impede social services outreach and endanger social services providers, mental health clinicians, unsheltered individuals, and the public.” Based on Turnage’s request and on the recommendation of the U.S. Park Police, Reinbold said the NPS agreed to a Feb. 15 closure date. Turnage acknowledged to me that the NPS was responding to the District government’s concerns.

The foregoing is integral to what comes next.

Advertisement

McPherson Square, as with much of downtown Washington, is within the boundaries of Ward 2, represented by Council member Brooke Pinto (D). Pinto, who has visited the McPherson Square encampment, said in a Feb. 1 statement that she agreed that the encampment “threatens the safety of the residents in the encampment and the surrounding community.” She has been pressing the city to expedite the placement of people living in the park to “safe and stable housing in the next two weeks.” Said Pinto: “Getting people housed is the only long-term solution to effectively address encampments.” And the city is scrambling to produce vouchers and other paths to housing.

But denial is failure to acknowledge the full extent of the problem at hand. There’s full agreement: Placing unhoused people in safe, sanitary and livable housing is a critical first step. But putting up people temporarily in hotels or placing them in housing is not an endpoint.

Many of the city’s unsheltered people have challenges in addition to the lack of a roof over their heads. They also need case managers, social workers and mental health clinicians to provide the necessary follow-up wraparound services that would help stave off a tailspin to conditions that could land them and their belongings in the streets again.

Deny that — ignore them once the encampments are cleared — and the problems associated with homelessness will continue to flow.

GiftOutline Gift Article