It was striking to open the Feb. 1 edition and move from Robin Givhan’s The Critique column on the death of Tyre Nichols, “The lack of humanity in the death of Tyre Nichols,” to the Politics & the Nation article “DeSantis calls for end to Fla. college diversity program.” It was a graphic depiction of an if/then statement: If we continue to elect officials who refuse to accept the fact of systemic racism and who insist on the dismantling of diversity, equity and inclusion programs that “provide critical training to combat implicit bias against specific groups,” then we can expect to continue to see articles about the inhumane deaths of people of color.