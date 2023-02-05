The Feb. 1 front-page article “That dreamy haze in Monet’s paintings? Pollution.” provided an interesting perspective (pun intended) on how air pollution affected impressionist paintings, using J.M.W. Turner and Claude Monet as examples. I still recall that some of the most stunning sunsets I have seen were when I lived in Los Angeles in the late 1970s and early 1980s and in Brooklyn, N.Y., in the late 1980s, where I often witnessed the spectacular red and orange glow of the setting sun filtered through the pervasive smog of the San Fernando Valley and New Jersey, reminiscent of the vivid sunset depicted in my favorite Turner painting, “The Fighting Temeraire tugged to her last berth to be broken up, 1838.”