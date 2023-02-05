Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Jeff Zients has big shoes to fill as he takes over as White House chief of staff from his predecessor, Ron Klain. But he clearly has the skills and experience needed to excel at the position. That’s good news, given the tough challenges ahead. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight As President Biden noted in his emotional send-off for Klain, Zients is stepping in to help lead an administration that has already accomplished extraordinary amount, from its covid-19 response to its appointment of the first Black woman to the Supreme Court, to its legislative victories on infrastructure, green energy and gun safety. Moreover, the White House staff has been remarkably stable; not a single Cabinet head has left their position.

In some respects, Zients will have an easier time than Klain. He is rejoining the administration at a time when the economy is going gangbusters, as evidenced by the 517,000 jobs added last month. He is partly responsible for the successes of the past two years, having overseen the administration’s coronavirus vaccination program, which set the stage for an impressive economic recovery. Moreover, his experience dealing with state and local leaders might come in handy as the White House marshals support for the president’s initiatives.

Zients also certainly knows his way around the government. He served both as director of the National Economic Council and head of the Office of Budget and Management. That puts him in good stead given that the highest priority tasks over the next two years will not be trying to pass new legislation but implementing legislative achievements. And as someone who ran the covid-19 task force, he likely has the skills needed to convince Americans the investments were worthwhile and that the programs are running as intended.

Still, Zients is not a political guru by training. He will have to rely on other White House officials such as Anita Dunn to manage the battles ahead. Currently, there are two immediate challenges in sight.

First, as Republicans play Russian roulette with the economy, it will be up to Zients and the rest of the administration to explain the ramifications of MAGA House members’ reckless conduct. How painful would a close call on a default be for Americans’ 401(k)s? How many jobs would be lost in the ensuing recession? It will also be his job to ensure every American understands the contrast between Biden’s approach to build the economy from the “ground up and middle out,” as the president likes to say, and the chaotic, destructive and regressive outlook of the MAGA radicals.

Second, with the Republican presidential primary heating up, Democratic activists and party officials will be eager to settle on a forceful, unified message. Under Klain’s direction, the White House’s initial task was for its press shop to restore productive relations with the media that the previous administration had continuously demeaned and lied to. Now, the challenge is to command the political narrative and stay on offense.

That might require new or additional faces in the briefing room. It certainly will necessitate a willingness to mix it up and push back on distorted media coverage. Zients has a feisty personality; a White House that reflects that attitude will be essential to surviving the next two years.

Zients has his work cut out for him. He must maintain staff cohesion, navigate a potential debt-ceiling debacle and keep the administration on message. For that reason, he deserves all the luck he can get; this job will make the coronavirus vaccination rollout look like child’s play.

