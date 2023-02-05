I was shocked to read in the Feb. 2 Metro article “ A scramble as District expedites clearing ” about clearing the homeless camp in McPherson Square. Not only is it to be done two months early, in the middle of hypothermia season, but it is unclear whether these people will be given any other options when they are heartlessly cleared from their homes.

These encampments pop up all over the city, and no wonder, since the residents are chased from pillar to post without any other options. I think this is the most irresponsibility I have ever seen on the part of the D.C. government. Simply clearing people out of McPherson Square will solve nothing, and it will only move the problems around, like errant chess pieces.