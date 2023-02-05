Regarding Heather Long’s Jan. 30 op-ed, “Layoffs in the tech sector are a reality check — and a warning”:
Most expected this change to be rolled back, but Congress did not do so. This big drag on earnings is prompting layoffs in tech businesses large and small that will continue, if not accelerate. Most important, Congress’s failure to extend the tax deductibility of real labor costs that have been in effect since 1973 will undermine U.S. leadership in innovation, research and entrepreneurship just at the time competition is heating up from China and others. Our economy has enough headwind without Congress adding to them.
Joel N. Myers, State College, Pa.
The writer is the founder and chief executive of AccuWeather.