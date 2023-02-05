One of the reasons for the tech layoffs is the expiration of the ability to fully deduct research and development expenses. Since 1973 , tax laws have allowed expenses for research and development to be deducted from revenue to determine profit at the same rate as all employee expenses. Effective Jan. 1, 2022, expenses for research and development for all areas , including the military, green energy and health-care advances, are now much more costly to companies because they must be amortized over five years.

Most expected this change to be rolled back, but Congress did not do so. This big drag on earnings is prompting layoffs in tech businesses large and small that will continue, if not accelerate. Most important, Congress’s failure to extend the tax deductibility of real labor costs that have been in effect since 1973 will undermine U.S. leadership in innovation, research and entrepreneurship just at the time competition is heating up from China and others. Our economy has enough headwind without Congress adding to them.