When Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) met with the survivors of a California mass shooting in Half Moon Bay last month, a survivor told him he needed to get out of the hospital ASAP — he feared he couldn’t pay his medical bills and could lose his job if he didn’t quickly return to work. “I can’t afford to spend any more time here. I don’t have the money,” Newsom, speaking at a news conference, said the man told him.

The same week, Bloomberg Businessweek published a profile of Bryan Johnson, described as a tech “centimillionaire,” who, just a few hundred miles down the California coast in Venice, is spending $2 million annually on longevity treatments, not to mention multiple MRIs and colonoscopies to measure the results of his attempts to turn his personal clock backward. Johnson, according to Bloomberg, has more than two dozen doctors and medical consultants on call and has built his own in-home “medical suite.”

This is American health care, circa 2023. It’s state of the art and then some — if you’ve got the money. For almost everyone else, any encounter with the medical industrial complex can result in severe financial harm. A recent survey showed just how bad the problem is: a record number of Americans said they had forgone medical care over the past year because they couldn’t afford it. In a poll released Monday, the Pew Research Center found reducing health-care costs was the public’s second top priority, coming in behind only improving the economy and ahead of reducing crime and the drug crisis.

We like to say there’s no amount of money that can make up for a lack of good health. That’s true, but we forget to mention money increases the odds you will enjoy more and healthier years on the planet.

The wealthy seemingly miss no opportunity to spend on improving their health. Finding an in-network doctor is no concern when you can spend thousands of dollars a year on concierge medical practices, which is experiencing its market grow at a brisk 10 percent rate.

And then there is the craze for longevity and rejuvenation that has captivated Johnson, which is sweeping the moneyed world in general and Silicon Valley in particular. There are billionaires rumored to undergo regular blood transfusions from the young, in hopes of improving their own health. Stem cell treatments, marketed as doing everything from preventing joint deterioration to improving skin appearance, are booming, despite the fact treatment costs run into the four and five figures, are largely unproven and are almost all uncovered by insurance.

Money is pouring into corporate efforts to increase the human life span, too. Alphabet Inc.’s Calico Labs is researching “the biology of aging and longevity.” The start-up Altos Labs, funded by private investors, is researching reprogramming cells to allow humans to turn back the clock.

But even as billionaires seek eternal youth, millions of Americans are facing a more devastating reality. The age of inequality has been dreadful for our collective well-being. The life span of the typical American has slipped from almost 79 years in 2019 to just over 76 years in 2021, even as stock market profits soar.

Enrollment in Affordable Care Act plans is at record levels, but that’s a number driven not just by expanded subsidies but also by a falling rate of small businesses offering health insurance. A majority of Americans under the age of 65 with employer-provided health insurance have high-deductible health insurance plans, which many can’t afford to use. Claim denials are increasing, and the parents of children with cancer report fighting with insurance giants to get them to cover medically appropriate care. Experts are bracing for a plunge in the number of Americans covered under Medicaid as pandemic restrictions on states kicking people off the program end beginning in April.

These two worlds — of the wealthy pursuing ever more fantastic out-of-pocket medical interventions while millions of others find it difficult to access basic care — are not unrelated, says Doug Rushkoff, author of “Survival of the Richest: Escape Fantasies of the Tech Billionaires.” “It’s not that the homeless and impoverished people are being ignored by the wealthy. They are the very impetus for these escape fantasies to begin with. They represent the death and decay that the tech bros want to deny.”

Fear of death is a primal human emotion. The ancients sought healing waters, while the wealthy of the 19th and early 20th centuries traveled to Swiss sanitariums to try to beat back diseases such as tuberculosis. The covid-19 era lockdowns were, in many ways, a retreat to centuries past by the wealthy, who fled to the countryside to avoid our modern plague much the way medieval aristocrats did to avoid the Black Death.

Today, the wealthy world’s obsession with preventing aging continues this long aristocratic tradition. In a world where money can buy almost everything, going to elaborate lengths to extend life itself while so many Americans suffer without health care might just be the ultimate form of conspicuous consumption.

