I was pleased to see Paul Bogard’s Feb. 3 op-ed, “Artificial light harms our bodies and our souls,” which explained how artificial light in urban areas harms our sleep, our health, bird migration, pollinating insects and astronomical observation, to name a few. To its credit, the District Department of Transportation (DDOT) is implementing an energy-friendly streetlight LED replacement project. However, the project specifically prohibits reducing the number of streetlights. In fact, DDOT has no process to request a streetlight be decommissioned — even when there are more streetlights and illumination greater than DDOT regulations require.