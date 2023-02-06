The recent changes to the Advanced Placement African American studies course by the College Board, detailed in the Feb. 3 Politics & the Nation article “ College Board faces criticism over revised African American studies course ,” sets a dangerous precedent for national education.

The College Board insisted the redesign was in motion before the recent controversy in Florida. Yet, releasing a culled version of the course on the first day of Black History Month raises questions about the independence and impartiality of the College Board. Authors and perspectives should not be cut out of the curriculum. The objections of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) should have prompted the College Board to preserve these subjects, not cut them.