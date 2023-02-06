The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion The College Board should commit to African American history

February 6, 2023 at 2:36 p.m. EST
The recent changes to the Advanced Placement African American studies course by the College Board, detailed in the Feb. 3 Politics & the Nation article “College Board faces criticism over revised African American studies course,” sets a dangerous precedent for national education.

The College Board insisted the redesign was in motion before the recent controversy in Florida. Yet, releasing a culled version of the course on the first day of Black History Month raises questions about the independence and impartiality of the College Board. Authors and perspectives should not be cut out of the curriculum. The objections of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) should have prompted the College Board to preserve these subjects, not cut them.

The College Board must take a stand for its curriculums and demonstrate its commitment to educating students on all aspects of African American history. I urge the College Board to reconsider its AP framework and ensure all students have access to a comprehensive and impartial education. This debate is about our right to learn. Don’t allow conservative politicians rewrite and reteach the nation’s history.

Brian Zhou, Herndon

