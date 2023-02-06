The recent changes to the Advanced Placement African American studies course by the College Board, detailed in the Feb. 3 Politics & the Nation article “College Board faces criticism over revised African American studies course,” sets a dangerous precedent for national education.
The College Board must take a stand for its curriculums and demonstrate its commitment to educating students on all aspects of African American history. I urge the College Board to reconsider its AP framework and ensure all students have access to a comprehensive and impartial education. This debate is about our right to learn. Don’t allow conservative politicians rewrite and reteach the nation’s history.
Brian Zhou, Herndon