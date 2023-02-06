In the same week as many first saw the photo shared by RowVaughn Wells of her beloved son Tyre Nichols laying unconscious in a Memphis hospital, hundreds gathered at downtown D.C.’s Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library for the opening of the exhibit “Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley: Let the World See.” Till’s mother publicly grieved her son’s 1955 murder by undertaking a public speaking tour, testifying before Congress and, most famously, allowing his mutilated body to be displayed in the national press. Ms. Wells has similarly refused to make the death of her son a private matter, provoking yet another national reckoning around the deadly harm suffered by Black citizens at the hands of police.
Many more Black Americans are killed by police than were lynched historically, with police violence now a leading cause of death for young Black men. Even after the global outcry over George Floyd’s murder, more Americans were killed by police in 2022 than in any year since at least 2013.
D.C. mothers such as Karen Hylton and Bridzette Lane have also spoken out. Their sons Karon Hylton-Brown and Ralphael Briscoe were both killed by officers in specialized units that often target people who have done nothing wrong; members of such a unit also brutalized Nichols in Memphis. All were attempting to flee, a natural response to danger. These D.C. stories are highlighted in a companion exhibit to the Emmett Till show at the MLK Library, making the point that the history of lynching is tightly linked to the culture of policing today.
Sarah Jane Shoenfeld, Washington
The writer is a consulting historian for the “Mothers of the Movement” exhibit.