In the same week as many first saw the photo shared by RowVaughn Wells of her beloved son Tyre Nichols laying unconscious in a Memphis hospital, hundreds gathered at downtown D.C.’s Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library for the opening of the exhibit “Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley: Let the World See.” Till’s mother publicly grieved her son’s 1955 murder by undertaking a public speaking tour, testifying before Congress and, most famously, allowing his mutilated body to be displayed in the national press. Ms. Wells has similarly refused to make the death of her son a private matter, provoking yet another national reckoning around the deadly harm suffered by Black citizens at the hands of police.