I enjoyed reading Tove Danovich’s Jan. 31 Tuesday Opinion column, “Backyard chickens won’t solve your egg problems.” A friend who grew up on a Kansas farm read the column and said of new backyard chicken owners: “They will have a surprise when they have to buy chicken feed and then clean up after the chickens. Hens don’t always produce an egg a day, and they can take a break from egg production, usually during the cold months. I guess these new hen owners can always eat old hen and noodles!”