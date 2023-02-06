The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion If not an egg in every nest, a hen in every pot

February 6, 2023 at 2:37 p.m. EST
A chicken coop in Cockeysville, Md., on March 21, 2021. (Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post)

I enjoyed reading Tove Danovich’s Jan. 31 Tuesday Opinion column, “Backyard chickens won’t solve your egg problems.” A friend who grew up on a Kansas farm read the column and said of new backyard chicken owners: “They will have a surprise when they have to buy chicken feed and then clean up after the chickens. Hens don’t always produce an egg a day, and they can take a break from egg production, usually during the cold months. I guess these new hen owners can always eat old hen and noodles!”

Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates

Carla Lyon, Gaithersburg

Loading...