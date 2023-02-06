Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

VIENNA — Before he became a pariah in the West, Vladimir Putin made frequent trips through Europe, swanning through London with the queen and grinning with other heads of state and celebrities in the club of democracies he once aspired to join. His travels included frequent pilgrimages to memorials in Central and Eastern Europe glorifying the former Soviet Union’s costly victories in World War II, many of which are now objects of local contempt as Putin prosecutes his war in Ukraine.

The Russian leader was particularly fond of a stone-and-marble behemoth in downtown Vienna, dedicated to the Red Army. It features a solemn colonnade along with a column atop which a Soviet soldier stands cradling a submachine gun — a structure known to generations of Viennese as the “Monument to the Unknown Looter.” Starting in 2001, Putin laid wreaths at the site at least five times, paying homage to the very empire whose resurrection animates his blood-spattered crusade to subjugate Kyiv.

Across swaths of Europe once under Moscow’s domain, dozens of similar memorials have been razed or targeted for demolition. The impulse is understandable, but a more effective response would be to reimagine them as tributes to Ukraine rather than subject them to historical erasure. The monument in Vienna provides a poignant template.

A few days after Russian troops launched their invasion nearly a year ago, unknown artists painted the long brick wall that forms the memorial’s backdrop in broad horizontal bands of yellow and blue, the Ukrainian colors. What is officially known as the “Heroes’ Monument of the Red Army” now stands as an unmistakable tribute to Putin’s victims.

That’s fine with plenty of Viennese, despite Austria’s official neutrality and longtime role as a bridge between Russia and the West. “We are used to the monument but maybe there’s been a change of view with this war, and the answer was painting it with the blue and yellow,” said Paul Mahringer, chief researcher at the Austrian government’s Federal Monuments Authority. “To some extent, the monument has been empowered, and this subversive act has made it more bearable.”

Part of Putin’s long-term project in preparing Russian public opinion for the war in Ukraine has been to weaponize history itself. He has put a special emphasis on the Soviet Union’s victory on the eastern front over Nazi Germany in World War II, the capstone of what he regards as the U.S.S.R.’s most glorious achievement — and many eastern Europeans see as the start of a brutal era of servitude under the Kremlin’s yoke.

The monument in Vienna to the 17,000 Red Army soldiers who died liberating the city from the Nazis, erected on Joseph Stalin’s orders in 1945, has been the target of vandals and bombers in the past. But it’s not going away anytime soon, public opinion on the war in Ukraine notwithstanding.

Elsewhere across Eastern Europe, dozens of Soviet memorials have disappeared and others are coming down fast, especially in Poland and the former Soviet republics of Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania. Unsurprisingly, Ukraine’s de-Russification has gone even further, including the dismantling of an imposing statue of the 18th-century Russian empress Catherine the Great, in Odessa — a city she founded. Moscow has reacted with fury as some of the monuments have been toppled, marshaling it as propaganda that “neo-Nazis” are ascendant.

No question, Ukrainians, Balts, Poles and others have good cause to bristle at monuments to an empire under which many were brutalized and humiliated. But erasing the structures is a dubious historical project, more complicated than bringing down the Confederate heroes erected on plinths still standing across the American South. The Confederacy was dedicated to perpetuating a system based on human bondage. Many of the Soviet memorials honor what the monument in Vienna calls “those who fell in battle against the German fascist invaders.” That is: soldiers who defeated a regime bent on genocide.

The memory wars won’t be easily settled. While they’re raging, why not repurpose Soviet memorials in service to Ukraine’s righteous cause? After all, Ukrainian soldiers served alongside Russian ones under the Red Army’s flag.

Let others across Eastern Europe take their cue from Vienna’s nocturnal vandals and rebrand the memorials in yellow and blue. Make them venues for school art projects calling attention to Ukraine’s agony. Let them be sound studios for the Ukrainian national anthem. Transform them into auditoriums and stages for speakers and dramatic productions illustrating Russia’s atrocities.

The fallout from Putin’s imperial fever dream is a blight on the world, but it need not require taking a wrecking ball to history. The Vienna monument’s engraved dedication hails the lofty goal for which World War II was fought — “the freedom and independence of the peoples of Europe.” The fight now is to ensure Ukrainians those same rights.

