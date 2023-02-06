It is indeed interesting that the conservative-leaning University of North Carolina Board of Trustees has passed a resolution creating a School of Civic Life and Leadership, designed to “promote public discourse” [“ UNC faculty wary of push for school devoted to discourse ,” Politics & the Nation, Feb. 2]. In today’s era of skepticism-denialism regarding science (and with academia more generally), it seems only fitting that a pre-scientific pedagogical tradition, honored by the very first European universities in Paris and Bologna, should be revived by the trustees.

This pre-Renaissance tradition was that of the disputatio, or disputation, by which university lecturers and other public pundits were expected to allow periods of time for counterarguments regarding their ideas, theories and general assertions. Because scientific methods had not yet been developed, these discourses relied purely on formal rules of logical argumentation. As generally practiced, these medieval discourses were intended to illuminate various religious and pre-scientific “truths” through a dialectical process in which opposing views or positions (theses and antitheses) could be forged into a unified synthesis. Although a revival of the disputatio on college and university campuses might be welcomed by thinking people of all political persuasions, there is something decidedly ironic in politically conservative UNC leaders advocating for a program founded on and rooted in the same dialectical methods later promoted in the political and economic philosophy of Karl Marx (1818-1883).