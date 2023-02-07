Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In 1998, the British House of Commons decided it was time to do away with an old tradition: Henceforth, when members wanted to raise a point of order during a vote, they would no longer be required to place a top hat upon their head. Whatever the original justification of the hat rule, it just didn’t seem practical anymore. In fact, it had become ridiculous.

The U.S. Senate — or, more specifically, Sen. Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.), the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee — should send the committee’s “blue slip” tradition to the same place the House of Commons’ top hat rule went.

Pressure is increasing on Durbin to finally ditch the blue slip rule, which says that judicial nominations will be heard only if both senators from a prospective judge’s home state consent. If both senators don’t agree, the nomination will not go forward, and the seat will remain vacant.

Advertisement

Like many Senate traditions, the blue slip began with reasonable justification: It’s supposed to facilitate bipartisanship and comity. But it has turned into an instrument of partisanship used by both parties, one that is increasingly difficult to defend.

Follow Paul Waldman 's opinions Follow

At this point, keeping the blue slip seems like an expression of hope that if Democrats are courteous enough to Republicans, then Republicans will repay them in kind. But as much as you might dislike partisanship, you can’t make it disappear by pretending it doesn’t exist.

The tradition — and it’s only a tradition, not a rule — dates back to 1917. When the president nominated a judge, the committee chair would send a blue piece of paper to the two senators from the nominee’s home state, reading, “Sir: Will you kindly give me, for the use of the Committee, your opinion and information concerning the nomination of …”

Advertisement

The presumption was that the senators might know the nominee from home and could inform colleagues on whether the gentleman (and it was almost always a man) was an upright citizen of good reputation in the legal community. The senator would return the blue slip with his assessment.

In the century since, different Judiciary Committee chairs (including one Joe Biden) have treated blue slips in different ways. Only two — the segregationist James Eastland (D-Miss.), who ran the committee from 1956 to 1978, and Patrick J. Leahy (D-Vt.), who ran it in multiple stints between 2001 and 2015 — allowed an unreturned blue slip to kill a nomination.

In 2018, Sen. Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa), then Judiciary Committee chairman, decided that Democrats were withholding blue slips for appeals court judges more often than he liked, so he did away with them for those nominees. Republican leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) was entirely supportive. Blue slips “ought to simply be a notification of how you’re going to vote,” McConnell said, “not the opportunity to blackball.” Grassley argued that blue slips were never intended to be more than a way for a home-state senator to express their feelings to their colleagues.

Advertisement

But they’re still in place for district court nominees. There are 90 judicial vacancies at the moment, 75 of them in district courts. In many cases, the Biden administration hasn’t nominated someone for vacancies in states with Republican senators. Filling those slots is an essential task for the president, and will in no small part determine his legacy.

In January, Durbin sent a letter to colleagues pleading with them to maintain the tradition of cooperation and return blue slips for district court nominees. But it’s folly to rely on Republican senators to put aside partisan interests in the name of senatorial courtesy. There might have been a time when senators believed the judiciary stood outside partisanship and all that was necessary was to find jurists of wisdom and integrity. But that time is gone.

Durbin doesn’t have to eliminate blue slips entirely. He could use them to offer senators the opportunity to say whatever they like about a nominee from their state, and if they object, explain why. But one senator shouldn’t be allowed to torpedo a nomination.

Advertisement

The Constitution provides that the Senate must give “advice and consent” to the president’s judicial nominees. But that applies to the Senate as a whole, not to every recalcitrant senator. So the majority’s message should be that it will grant the minority every opportunity to offer advice. But it will not require the minority’s consent.

Durbin should make that change for the immediate practical purpose of getting President Biden’s nominees confirmed, which is a perfectly reasonable justification in itself whether you think Republicans have abused the process or not.

Just as important — and this applies no matter who the president is — the blue slip is predicated on assumptions that are no longer true.

Democrats are free to feel nostalgia for the comity, courtesy and cooperation that were supposedly once the hallmark of the Senate. But that Senate is as forgotten as the House of Commons top hat.

GiftOutline Gift Article