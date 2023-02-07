The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Opinion The state of the union could be a lot worse

February 7, 2023 at 11:16 p.m. EST
President Biden, flanked by Vice President Harris and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), delivers his State of the Union address on Tuesday. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

As President Biden delivered his State of the Union address, the country’s condition could fairly be described this way: Considering all the recent upheaval, it could be a lot worse. Yet it remains deeply divided, and that is itself a long-term threat to U.S. prosperity.

“Though bruised, our democracy remains unbowed and unbroken,” the president declared. When he boasted of progress, it was not, as he is wont to say, hyperbole. Inflation is coming down, thanks in part to monetary tightening by a Federal Reserve whose independence Mr. Biden has steadfastly respected. Despite higher interest rates, the unemployment rate stands at an almost 54-year low. On the international front, Mr. Biden has helped Ukraine resist what seemed, a year ago, to be unstoppable Russian aggression without triggering a wider war.

Nevertheless, as Mr. Biden spoke, approximately two-thirds of Americans think the country is on the “wrong track,” according to the RealClearPolitics polling average.

In response to their concerns, Mr. Biden tried to draw a contrast with Republicans, reprising ideas Democrats failed to pass when they controlled Congress — such as universal prekindergarten and higher taxes on the wealthy. His calls to expand the child tax credit, pass policing reform and codify Roe v. Wade in federal law would help some of the most vulnerable Americans, and they could attract some limited Republican support, but they would almost certainly fail in the Republican-controlled House. On the nation’s ever-worsening fiscal picture, he spent a large portion of his speech promising to protect entitlement programs for the elderly, without detailing a plausible plan to keep them solvent, let alone one that could lay the groundwork for the bipartisan bargain on national finances that the country needs.

Mr. Biden’s ringing declaration to Ukraine’s ambassador that “America is united in our support for your country” struck the right tone, but it also raised the question of whether the GOP House will share his commitment. Perhaps the president’s call to crack down on airline and hotel fees will find some appeal on the GOP side. But the speech’s limited ambitions nevertheless highlighted the reality that Mr. Biden’s promises to unify the country have yet to pan out — and possibly never could have in a divided nation.

In the context of these political realities, Mr. Biden was right to evoke the violence of Jan. 6, 2021, and the attack on former speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul — then pivot again to an appeal for bipartisanship, despite heckling from the GOP benches: “We must see each other not as enemies, but as fellow Americans.” Such words are a political necessity for him, since they could win over independents. More important, though, they’re a necessity for the country, which faces both a Republican-created showdown over raising the debt ceiling and growing strains over U.S. support for Ukraine.

Maintaining at least minimal national unity is indispensable to meet these challenges. Victory on either front will probably take the form of disaster averted, which is not a comment on Mr. Biden’s leadership but on current political reality, at home and abroad.

