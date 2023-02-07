Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Leonard Downie Jr.’s Feb. 3 op-ed, “Newsrooms that move beyond ‘objectivity’ can build trust,” presents a dismaying road map for news organizations. It panned the traditional journalism objectivity standards as a White male construct and favored presenting news from the “new perspectives” of younger and a more diverse group of journalists.

The effort to increase diversity in the newsroom is laudable because it allows identification of stories that might not have been presented in the past. However, what Mr. Downie advocated is the creation of narratives of the “truth” from the perspective of the writer — a classic example of framing bias. Bias in selection of topics and the framing of stories from a single perspective has become more common in news sources such as The Post, but to try to justify this practice as a more accurate “truth” is downright dangerous.

The essence of the argument is that the journalist knows the “truth” — essentially what we need to take from a story. All we have to do is trust them to present their biased mix of verifiable facts and interpretation as reality. How is this different from what propagandists do every day?

James B. Spies, Potomac

Leonard Downie Jr.’s discussion of objectivity, accuracy, truth and trust in news media fails to note that someone has to pay for news collection and reporting. It is not cost-free.

News editors must make judgments on what their readers need to know and will pay for with their time, even if the reader’s monetary cost is nominal. The story goes that Katharine Graham, then-publisher of The Post, was sitting next to John H. Sweet of U.S. News and World Report at a meeting where a business speaker was attacking The Post as anti-business. She reportedly observed to Mr. Sweet, “If I printed news the way he wants it, nobody would buy my paper.”

Advances in communications technology have expanded and fractured the information industry. Once captives of mass media, readers can now choose the news they want to read and hear. News entertainers and niche news media have blossomed and siphoned off readers and viewers from traditional media. Some might even say it is these newcomers who have already moved beyond objectivity and are destroying trust instead of building it.

Building newsroom trust might be essential for the survival of democracy, but it must still be secondary for newsrooms competing to survive. We need to hear more from Mr. Downie on how to pay for his newsrooms that move beyond objectivity to build trust.

Gordon O.F. Johnson, Alexandria

Leonard Downie Jr.'s op-ed was disturbing but not surprising.

Facts alone do not lead to the truth. The placement of the facts in a verifiable timeline and the proper prioritization of the facts will bring us closer to the truth. The challenge is to move beyond a personal perspective to place the proper emphasis on individual facts. Objectivity has many complex dimensions that make it difficult to attain a truly unbiased account. This doesn’t give us a pass on always striving for objectivity.

There is no question that diversity of perspectives will bring us closer to the truth. This can only be achieved with a diverse newsroom, not with distortion of the facts to fit a preformed agenda.

Jo-Ann Maguire, Norristown. Pa.

Leonard Downie Jr.’s op-ed hit many of the right notes, but his message on the media’s need to promote more trust would sing louder and be more concrete if he had focused more on exactly how journalists and media institutions could and should include more public input into developing their news stories.

I am a former U.S. Agency for International Development senior democracy officer and a now-retired law professor. One of my important goals was geared toward promoting a free and independent media and democratic values wherever I was. To do this, I’ve learned, whether abroad or in the United States, that public trust and participation are key to success.

There are at least three concrete ways to build on Mr. Downie’s ideas and to promote “Downie newsrooms” everywhere. First, create anonymous and open hotlines that are easily accessible to the public. (This would include publishing journalists’ email addresses.) Second, create internal confidential whistleblower systems and support independent media ombudsmen. Third, provide more private and public protection to both news sources and investigative journalists everywhere.

The Post could take these simple fundamentally important steps now. As Mr. Downie suggested, it would certainly be very timely — and set the example.

Keith Henderson, Washington

Leonard Downie’s essay was timely, masterful and a pleasure to read. Surely, it’s best for each newsroom to have a clear and consistent policy. Facts. A stab at truth. And, in a way, tell it to Sweeney.

Dan Ruskin, Washington

