Declan Colley is a freelance journalist in Ireland. WEST CORK, Ireland — Irish history, like its storytelling, is rich with plot twists. But even for Ireland it’s a thing to behold that a historic political crossroads could be determined by belching cattle. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight In recent months here, methane emissions from the national cattle herd have emerged as a boiling-hot political topic — and it’s clear the issue will play a major role in the next national election, which needs to be held by early 2025.

After months of rancorous debate in Dublin over how to meet the country’s climate commitments, Irish agricultural emissions must be cut by 25 percent by 2030. That will force painful choices onto Ireland’s signature dairy and cattle operations: More than one-third of Ireland’s national greenhouse emissions come from the agricultural sector, and there is no way to carry out such a big reduction without culling hundreds of thousands of cows.

Many farmers could be pushed toward bankruptcy, with enormous political fallout: The country has more cows than people, and the Irish Farmers’ Association looms as large in Ireland politics as the National Rifle Association does in the United States.

Thus disgruntled farmers are an unsettling proposition for a political establishment already undergoing historic change. Fianna Fail and Fine Gael hold power in Dublin in coalition with the Green Party. It’s the first time that Ireland’s two dominant parties have shared power — a reflection of bitter civil war history — while the Greens are part of a power-sharing partnership for only the second time.

The government, though, is challenged by an equally historic development — the rising strength of Sinn Fein.

Long associated with the republican fight for unification and the Irish Republican Army, Sinn Fein for the first time won a plurality of seats in the Northern Ireland Assembly in 2022, when it also became the chief opposition in Dail Eireann — the parliament in the Irish republic. The once-fringe party has attracted support from younger voters rethinking old political norms out of frustration with a deep housing crisis and problems with the national health system. Polling suggests it’s in a strong position to secure the most seats in the next election.

So back to those cows. Fianna Fail and Fine Gael know they have to hold on to farmers, among whom Sinn Fein remains weak but has shown gains. But their coalition with the Green Party makes that harder. With their climate and environmental priorities, the Greens have been a vocal and sometimes controversial presence in the government, worrying those wary of disrupting traditional Irish life — especially rural life.

In truth, the politics of all this doesn’t have to be so hard. Irish farmers are not akin to the deniers who frustrate climate progress in the United States. John Walsh, a farmer with a 60-acre dairying operation on the Mizen Head Peninsula here in West Cork, is one of those who found the climate goals pretty fair.

“The dairy sector cannot really complain right now,” Walsh said. “Milk prices are strong, despite the recent cost-of-living increases we’ve seen here, particularly the hikes we’ve seen in energy, fuel and fertilizer costs. Production costs have rocketed by 30 percent in the last year alone, but milk prices are up 44 percent, so we’re ahead of the game still.”

Walsh, who runs the family farm along with his wife, Jackie, believes Irish farmers, and the dairy sector in particular, ultimately will be receptive to change. But right now too many feel scapegoated. After all, there are 17,000 family-run dairy farms in Ireland, and 60,000 jobs in the sector. Why, farmers argue, strangle a golden goose?

Government ministers insist that any reductions of the national herd will be voluntary, with state aid to help farmers develop science-based emissions solutions. But it’s all a bit vague still.

And that should be an opening for Sinn Fein. While the party has been quick to criticize the handling of the issue, however, it has been thin on policy. In parliament, Sinn Fein Leader Mary Lou McDonald said: “It is vital that we see really strong leadership at national and international on tackling the climate catastrophe.” Yes — and Sinn Fein was missing in action when the debate was fiercest.

The party has had other stumbles, too: In recent weeks, McDonald has come under pressure because of a high-profile trial involving a former Sinn Fein councillor who turned into a state witness in a gang murder trial in which he was accused of associating with crime gangs — unhelpfully evoking a past that Sinn Fein needs to put behind it.

That’s a cross Sinn Fein was always going to have to bear, especially with older voters. But younger ones seem to care less about that history and more about staple issues such as housing, health care and the economy. That leaves Fianna Fail and Fine Gail with little margin for error, but Sinn Fein’s flat-footedness on climate policy has given them the time they need to head off the danger. Expect them to find a way to pull back the farmers.

If so, it will be a rich irony indeed if Sinn Fein comes up just short in its long climb to power not over profound historical questions around Irish unification but belching cows.

