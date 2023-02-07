Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Regarding the Jan. 30 Metro article “Md. parents question revised 529 balances”: The first I learned that Maryland’s 529 Prepaid College Trust had changed the way it paid for rollovers — reducing balances by tens of thousands of dollars — was through a Facebook group organized by frustrated parents. Nothing about the recent problems at the Prepaid College Trust has been transparent.

What’s really at stake is a breach of contract. Our contracts gave us the right to transfer our principal balances plus 100 percent of the earnings if we wanted to switch to another educational savings plan. Thousands of parents have used that option, earning 5 or 6 percent on their balances.

As anyone who has ever signed a contract knows, you can’t retroactively go back and change the terms to harm the participants. Yet the 529 board has done just that.

The Prepaid College Trust lured account holders into the trust by claiming that tuition rates would increase by 6 or 7 percent every year, despite its own data that showed actual increases were less than half that.

Thanks to that marketing, the plan is overfunded by hundreds of millions of dollars. The only rational solution is to honor our “binding” 2021 FAFSA account values, which parents relied on to make financial decisions, and reinstate the earnings calculations for rollovers. Until then, as our Facebook group contends, we don’t trust the trust.

Lisa Getter Peterson, Rockville

