Perhaps Megan McArdle could define what constitutes a “solid, ordinary life,” as noted in her Jan. 31 op-ed, “America’s urban rich don’t feel rich.” I didn’t see in her column any mention of what makes a life truly rich, meaningful and, yes, happy. The Feb. 2 Local Living section had some suggestions: relationships, resilience in the face of adversity, curiosity, rituals and routines, etc.