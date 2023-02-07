The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion What makes a life rich

February 7, 2023 at 2:23 p.m. EST
(iStock)

Perhaps Megan McArdle could define what constitutes a “solid, ordinary life,” as noted in her Jan. 31 op-ed, “America’s urban rich don’t feel rich.” I didn’t see in her column any mention of what makes a life truly rich, meaningful and, yes, happy. The Feb. 2 Local Living section had some suggestions: relationships, resilience in the face of adversity, curiosity, rituals and routines, etc.

Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates

On a recent trip through New Zealand, I noticed the modest size of the houses, the kindness of the people and a general approach to life that can be summarized as follows: Don’t be a jerk.

Trix van der Vossen, Bethesda

Loading...