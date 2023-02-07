Perhaps Megan McArdle could define what constitutes a “solid, ordinary life,” as noted in her Jan. 31 op-ed, “America’s urban rich don’t feel rich.” I didn’t see in her column any mention of what makes a life truly rich, meaningful and, yes, happy. The Feb. 2 Local Living section had some suggestions: relationships, resilience in the face of adversity, curiosity, rituals and routines, etc.
On a recent trip through New Zealand, I noticed the modest size of the houses, the kindness of the people and a general approach to life that can be summarized as follows: Don’t be a jerk.
Trix van der Vossen, Bethesda